Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A man reportedly was passed out on the floor of a bathroom on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A burglary was reported on Yakima River Drive.
  • Three peacocks reportedly were loose on Vista Road.
  • A 30-year-old man in a dark green hoodie reportedly was kicking garbage cans, knocking them over, picking them up and throwing them on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
  • A dead horse was reported in a field on Judge Ronald Road.
  • A female customer left without paying for items on state Route 97.
  • An assault was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 128.
  • A vehicle reportedly ran into a house on South Rosewood Drive. The vehicle was in the reporting party’s bedroom.
  • Two oxygen tanks reportedly were stolen on Teanway Road.
  • Three different types of explosives reportedly were set off on White Road.
  • A burglary was reported at a shed on Elk Run Road near Cle Elum.
  • A window reportedly was broken at a business on North Main Street.
  • Two shoplifters reportedly was in custody at a business on South Water Street.
  • A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 53.
  • A cat reportedly was stuck in a tree in the Roslyn cemeteries on West Montana Avenue.
  • Human remains reportedly were found on property on Tall Pines Drive near Cle Elum.
  • A woman reportedly stole magazines and food from a store on South Water Street.
  • Two juveniles reportedly were riding a bicycle and skateboard into and over planters on North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
  • Glass was reported in the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
  • A wallet was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
  • A woman reportedly was caught attempting to take a cart full of apparel items from a store on South Water Street.
  • A woman reportedly saw several objects flying in the sky spraying an unknown substance in Kittitas County.
  • A transformer reportedly was arching on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • A man reportedly pulled a sign out of the ground and threw it at the reporting party’s vehicle at the intersection of East Capitol Avenue and South Ruby Street.
  • A man who had been drinking was threatening to kill other guests who he believed had stolen money from him on Suncadia Trail.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
  • A package was reported stolen from a porch on North Brook Lane.
  • A woman reportedly attempted to steal wine barrels on Rope Rider Drive in Suncadia.
  • An assault was reported on East Queen Place.
  • A dog reportedly was left inside a sedan parked in front of a coffee shop on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum. The dog appeared to be n distress.
  • Belongings reportedly were stolen off a bicycle on North Alder Street.
  • A hit and run was reported in a store parking lot on North Ruby Street.
  • A subject wearing all black was walking westbound on Interstate 90 from Elk Heights.
  • A 4-wheeler reportedly rolled over eight times and went down an embankment on Forest Service Road 3350. The driver was not injured.
  • Two vehicles reportedly were parked at Reed Park after closing hours and left when advised it was past closing time.
  • A large black dog reportedly was observed running in the roadway on North Brook Lane.
  • An intoxicated man reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on East University Way.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation was reported on Durr Road.
  • A man reportedly was starting a fire on West Washington Avenue.
  • The top of a post reportedly had flares on Teanaway Road near Cle Elum.
  • A fire in the median was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 119.
  • A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 76.
  • A small brush fire was smoldering along the railroad tracks on state Route 821, mile post 13.
  • A brush fire was reported on Thrall Road.
  • A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 80.
  • A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970, mile post 10.
  • An outside fire was reported on Timber Mountain Loop.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 24-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree burglary. Bail $50,000.
  • A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of stolen property, second-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear/failure to comply. Bail $29,857.
  • A 35-year-old Mukilteo man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a misdemeanor violation protection order. Bail $5,000.
  • A 30-year-old Ephrata man was arrested for attempting to elude, possession drug paraphernalia and second-degree driving while license suspended. Bail $75,000.
  • A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. Bail $50,000.
  • A 32-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,500.
  • A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault and third-degree rape. No bail.
  • A 28-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

