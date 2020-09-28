Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A man reportedly was passed out on the floor of a bathroom on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A burglary was reported on Yakima River Drive.
- Three peacocks reportedly were loose on Vista Road.
- A 30-year-old man in a dark green hoodie reportedly was kicking garbage cans, knocking them over, picking them up and throwing them on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
- A dead horse was reported in a field on Judge Ronald Road.
- A female customer left without paying for items on state Route 97.
- An assault was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 128.
- A vehicle reportedly ran into a house on South Rosewood Drive. The vehicle was in the reporting party’s bedroom.
- Two oxygen tanks reportedly were stolen on Teanway Road.
- Three different types of explosives reportedly were set off on White Road.
- A burglary was reported at a shed on Elk Run Road near Cle Elum.
- A window reportedly was broken at a business on North Main Street.
- Two shoplifters reportedly was in custody at a business on South Water Street.
- A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 53.
- A cat reportedly was stuck in a tree in the Roslyn cemeteries on West Montana Avenue.
- Human remains reportedly were found on property on Tall Pines Drive near Cle Elum.
- A woman reportedly stole magazines and food from a store on South Water Street.
- Two juveniles reportedly were riding a bicycle and skateboard into and over planters on North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- Glass was reported in the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
- A wallet was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
- A woman reportedly was caught attempting to take a cart full of apparel items from a store on South Water Street.
- A woman reportedly saw several objects flying in the sky spraying an unknown substance in Kittitas County.
- A transformer reportedly was arching on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly pulled a sign out of the ground and threw it at the reporting party’s vehicle at the intersection of East Capitol Avenue and South Ruby Street.
- A man who had been drinking was threatening to kill other guests who he believed had stolen money from him on Suncadia Trail.
- A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
- A package was reported stolen from a porch on North Brook Lane.
- A woman reportedly attempted to steal wine barrels on Rope Rider Drive in Suncadia.
- An assault was reported on East Queen Place.
- A dog reportedly was left inside a sedan parked in front of a coffee shop on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum. The dog appeared to be n distress.
- Belongings reportedly were stolen off a bicycle on North Alder Street.
- A hit and run was reported in a store parking lot on North Ruby Street.
- A subject wearing all black was walking westbound on Interstate 90 from Elk Heights.
- A 4-wheeler reportedly rolled over eight times and went down an embankment on Forest Service Road 3350. The driver was not injured.
- Two vehicles reportedly were parked at Reed Park after closing hours and left when advised it was past closing time.
- A large black dog reportedly was observed running in the roadway on North Brook Lane.
- An intoxicated man reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on East University Way.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A smoke investigation was reported on Durr Road.
- A man reportedly was starting a fire on West Washington Avenue.
- The top of a post reportedly had flares on Teanaway Road near Cle Elum.
- A fire in the median was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 119.
- A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 76.
- A small brush fire was smoldering along the railroad tracks on state Route 821, mile post 13.
- A brush fire was reported on Thrall Road.
- A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 80.
- A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970, mile post 10.
- An outside fire was reported on Timber Mountain Loop.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 24-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree burglary. Bail $50,000.
- A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of stolen property, second-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear/failure to comply. Bail $29,857.
- A 35-year-old Mukilteo man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a misdemeanor violation protection order. Bail $5,000.
- A 30-year-old Ephrata man was arrested for attempting to elude, possession drug paraphernalia and second-degree driving while license suspended. Bail $75,000.
- A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. Bail $50,000.
- A 32-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,500.
- A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault and third-degree rape. No bail.
- A 28-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.