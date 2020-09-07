Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman reported her son was assaulted by a subject with a knife on Salmon la Sac Road.
A man reportedly was smoking marijuana in a shady patio area on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported at a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road.
A t-bone collision was reported on West First Street.
A subject with a pitbull reportedly fled after stealing something from a store on North Ruby Street.
A man, who appeared to be on something, reportedly was running in and out of traffic on East Sixth Avenue.
A steer was reported on the John Wayne Trail east of Reecer Creek.
An unknown person reportedly was flying a drone in the area where helicopters were dropping water on Canyon Road and state Route 821.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A theft was reported at a store on Pine Street.
A man who had been drinking reportedly took a basket of food from a store on North Pine Street, walked around the corner and started eating it.
A rock thrown by a lawnmower reportedly damaged the window of a residence on A Street in Roslyn.
A dog was left in a car with the windows rolled up on Washington Avenue. The dog appeared to be is distress.
A man reportedly was following a stalking a woman with a baby in a store on North Ruby Street.
A vehicle reportedly crashed into the Darigold building on West Third Avenue and North Water Street.
Subjects reportedly drove by in a shiny blue Subaru and threatened the reporting party with a knife on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A large party or a rave with 15-plus vehicles was reported on Forest Service Road 4930.
A herd of cattle reportedly was loose and wandering on Westfork Teanaway Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly took a fountain drink and a burrito without paying from a store on South Canyon Road.
A group of 10 college-aged subjects reportedly were walking eastbound on Bender Road from Ellington, pulled pieces off a fence, kicked in a board and tore off another.
A black calf reportedly was tangled in a wire fence and struggling in a field off on Interstate 90, mile post 120.
One cow reportedly was in the roadway on Dolarway Road and North Pott Road.
There was a report that the gate was open to the water tower on East Craig Avenue, there were several backpacks lying around the water tower and an older male wearing a leather vest and a bandana was seen going into the building next to the water tower.
The shop windows and door reportedly were kicked in an items destroyed and stolen on Chukar Ridge Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on Cathedral Pass Trailhead.
A man reportedly was sleeping in the women’s public restroom on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A man who had been drinking reportedly was sitting in an alley talking to himself on an alley off West Third Avenue.
A woman, who possibly had been drinking, reportedly was falling down while trying to put gas in her vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Subjects in kayaks and paddle boards reportedly were blown to the other side of Kachess Lake and could not get back.
A customer at a drive-through on South Canyon Road reportedly was blowing marijuana smoke inside the restaurant.
An electrical wire reportedly was close to detaching on West Third Avenue.
A man reportedly was lying on the sidewalk and harassing people as they walked by on North Pearl Street. A woman went to lay down next to him.
An assault was reported on Bettas Road.
A man reported struck another man in the chest with an open had because his dog attacked the reporting party’s dog on North Elliott Street.
A white Prius reportedly was stopped in the middle of the road on West 14th Avenue and North Main Street. The vehicle had no headlights and the driver had a Mongolian driver’s license.
An assault was reported on Mountain Rivers Trail.
A loud party in which people were not wearing masks was reported on West 26th Avenue and North Ellington Street.
Eight to 10 black cows reportedly were on the roadway on Vantage Highway.
A person out jogging reportedly found a 2-year-old in his pajamas alone on Swiftwater and Maple Leaf Loop.
A hit and run was reported on Helena Avenue.
A man in a silver Chevy pickup reportedly was parked on the soccer field off of West Third Avenue taking measurements.
A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Outback and a Ford was reported on North Main Street and West University Way.
There was a report of people possibly hunting on the John Wayne Trail near Cora Street.
There was a third-party report that a man broke his leg while hiking alone on Esmerelda Basin Trail.
A dog reportedly was locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up on Pass Life Way at Snoqualmie Pass. The dog appeared to be in distress.
A dog reportedly was locked in a Chevy Malibu on South Water Street.
Fireworks were reported on Forest Service Road 4818 near Easton.
Several subjects with flashlights reportedly were chasing a horse in a field off North Pfenning Road near Valley View Elementary School.
The northbound stop sign was reported down at the intersection of Fairview Road and Vantage Highway.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A small homeless camp reportedly had a campfire on Whispering Pines Drive.
A Mustang reportedly was on fire on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Multiple campfires were reported on South Thorp Highway.
An oven was on fire in a residence on North Walnut Street.
A campsite with a campfire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A bonfire was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
Three campfires were reported near Kachess Dam and one near the boat launch.
A campfire was reported on Forest Service Road 5400 and Stampede Pass.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the tires of a vehicle at a rest area on Interstate 90, mile post 89.
A campfire was reported on Hanson Ponds Road. The subjects were told there was a burn ban but they did not put the fire out.
A ditch fire was reported on Fourth Parallel Road.
A fire in a fire pit was reported on Big Creek Road and Nelson Siding.
An outside fire was reported on Whitetail Lane near Cle Elum.
A campfire was reported at the Liberty Campground.
An outside fire was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
An outside fire was reported on Naneum Road and Thomas Road.
An outside fire was reported on West University Way.
There reportedly was a fire in a fire pit in the backyard of a residence on Shady Glen Drive in Cle Elum.
A campfire was reported on Klocke Road.
A bonfire was reported on Red Bridge Road.
An outside fire was reported on Easton Ridge Road.
A recreational fire was reported on North Brook Lane.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 5-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 34-year-old Pasco man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an interlock device. Bail $10,000,
A 34-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for first-degree criminal impersonation. No bail.