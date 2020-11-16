Kittitas County resident Shree Saini was named the 2020 “Miss World America Beauty with a Purpose National Ambassador" at the Miss World America pageant in October.
Saini was also the winner of six other awards and missed breaking into the Top 5 contestants by a single point.
Saini said she is thrilled to have received the honor of National Ambassador, and that it’s the highest honor a contestant can receive, other than the title of Miss World America.
“I hope to keep serving as the ambassador and using the title to inspire others to find their own Beauty With a Purpose project,” Saini said. “I hope to instill a sense of service in people, and just to remind them that, at the end of our lives it’s not going to matter what car we drove or what house we lived in, what will matter is the impact we left behind and how we made people feel.”
She has been doing her best to live up to her words, already volunteering at local food banks and speaking to students in the Ellensburg School District. Her family recently installed the largest American flag in Washington in front of their business, “Shree’s Travel Plaza” in Thorp.
Saini said she is looking forward to competing again next year, and is looking to take the top spot, although she said what matters to her more than anything is inspiring others to be the best versions of themselves.
“This is the greatest opportunity, I believe, to reach and inspire thousands more people through Miss World,” she said. “I am just excited to do this again next year and become better in every aspect of the competition.”