The Skookum House in Ellensburg is planned to be a place for kids to have a soft landing into the foster care program. When a child is taken into foster care, it can take social workers a couple of days to find them a suitable family, the Skookum House will be able to look after and care for those kids until one is found.
Development Coordinator for Skookum, Nick Faucett, said they want to make the house feel like a home to kids, even though they can only legally stay for three weekdays.
“We want it to be cozy and a place where kids feel welcome,” Faucett said. “We do a lot of play and we believe that’s really healing for kids.”
Skookum Kids is a not-for-profit started by Ray Deck III in 2014 Bellingham. After the program saw success, Skookum started looking at new communities. According to Faucett, Central Washington has similar foster child numbers to Bellingham when Skookum first started.
Volunteers will take care of the kids, and work in shifts to make sure someone is always there for them. Paid staff will also be in Central Washington, but will be handling the paperwork side of things by making calls to social workers and setting up meetings.
The house doesn’t have an opening date yet, but Faucett said it will likely be near the end of May or early June.
One of the main benefits of this house is that it makes it easier for siblings to be paired together. It can be difficult for social workers to find foster homes for siblings, especially if there are a lot of them in a family. Skookum can provide temporary housing for five children, giving social workers more time to find a more permanent home.
According to Faucett, the Skookum house also brings more foster families to a community. Volunteers get experience working with foster kids, and because of this will know if they ever want to start a foster family.
The Skookum House will be looking for volunteers when it opens, and will likely have to start operating only on weekends, but will eventually move to a 24/7 schedule if it gets enough volunteers. Volunteers will be trained by the program and will need to pass a background check.