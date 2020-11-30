The ski and snowboard season will continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, although there will be some safety changes at the Summit at Snoqualmie.
These changes include reduced visitation, social distancing at the lodge and in lift lines and mask requirements. The resort is also asking people to stay home if they feel sick. For the chair lifts, the resort is not pairing people up with strangers. People who arrive together, ride together.
Marketing and Sales Director Karter Riach said the resort expects the skiing experience to be better for patrons because they are limiting visitation by 30%. However, limited supply means increased demand, tickets prices are expected to increase for the 2020-21 ski season. Tickets will be sold entirely online, as another safety measure.
Skiing and snowboarding is one of the rarer activities that isn’t affected too harshly by the virus. Most people shredding the mountain are, by the nature of the sport, already many feet away from each other. It is also common to see people wearing masks and gloves for warmth.
“Double check your facemask, if you have a balaclava or another face covering, it needs to cover your nose and your mouth and it needs to be multilayered,” Riach said.
The plan at the Summit is flexible, according to Riach. They wanted to be prepared if the case numbers increase in the next few weeks.
“We’re going to be really focusing on being ready to adapt and change as the situation changes. That’s critical for our staff safety, our guests’ health and safety,” he said. “Hopefully it changes for the better and we can get everything more under control, but it could go the other way too if things get worse. … We are going to do our best to provide a safe experience for our staff and our guests. We want to ensure that we have a long, good season.”
To help face this challenging year, Riach said the Summit is hiring more staff than usual, and are asking that everyone coming to the mountain stays safe and smart while there. The Summit wants to remain open, and can only do that if people are responsible.
The Summit hopes to open the first week of December, but the exact date has not been announced.