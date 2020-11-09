The Thorp School District will be switching to a hybrid learning model which will allow students face-to-face contact with their teachers. This will be a similar learning model to what the Ellensburg and Kittitas School Districts are using, where students will be split into two groups, “A” and “B.” Each group will attend on different days. The hybrid model will start Nov. 16.
The district made the plan to move to hybrid back in August, when the school board approved the plan to remain fully online until Nov 16. The board has stood by this decision, most recently during the Oct. 27 meeting where only slight changes were made.
According to Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins, these changes included hiring new staff such as janitors and food service personal.
The district is not too worried about the high number of coronavirus cases in the county, which is currently at 206.1 cases per 100,000 people. Perkins said this is because most of the cases are located within Central Washington University and its students.
“If you take Central out you are at about 100 (per 100,000), and if you look just at the Thorp School District, we are near zero,” Perkins said. “So there are a couple places in the county that has a higher rate, but not the Thorp School District.”
This is not to say the district has not had its share of COVID-19 cases. According to Perkins, there have been nine confirmed cases in the district since March, however seven of these cases were in the early days of the pandemic. He said there have only been two cases in the district since April.
The hybrid model is being used by many schools across the state. Perkins said he feels confident this is a successful model, and in a small district such as Thorp, will be even safer.
Even still, the district is taking extra care when it comes to safety. They are rearranging the gymnasium to be used as another lunch room.
“We’ve moved half the kids out of the lunchroom into the two gyms, that’s the big one (change),” Perkins said. “From what I have read, starting in March, where business got in trouble was in the lunchroom. That’s where you would have close physical contact.”
However, there is still the possibility that a student or staff member may get sick. If this happens, the district will go to the Department of Health and follow its instruction.
“There is a possibility that a staff member and some students could be quarantined, that’s just a possibility. But if there are two positives in the same classroom, it’s possible that the school district then has to go to online, because that’s an outbreak.” Perkins said. “However there have been schools open since August and that hasn’t happened anywhere.”
Perkins said this won’t be the first time the district used the hybrid model. The school year started with a hybrid model, before they switched to online. They only had the first to days be hybrid, so students could be taught, in person, how the online schedule was going to work. Perkins referred to this as a “dry run” of the hybrid model.
The schedule for the hybrid model will have group “A” attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays. They will attend all periods as normal. Group “B” will attend on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used as a preparation and planning day for teachers where they can meet with students and families.
Students will receive coursework and materials during their two days in class that should last them the rest of the week.