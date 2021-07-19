The Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert continues its mission to provide a variety of musical talents Thursday night with a performance by classical guitarist John Paul Shields from Spokane.
The concert series re-opened in February with the familiar sounds of local Billy Maguire, then singer/songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent and Roslyn virtuoso Micah J (Micah Jabez Heflen). Cle Elum acoustic duo Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone brought the sounds of Dos Dudes to the stage and then the instrumental group the Killdeer String Band in June.
Thursday night will change gears once again with the classical guitar work of Shields, who has performed worldwide in an array of settings, from public festivals in Peru to Seattle’s esteemed Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya, to live on radio and television.
“As a player, I’m drawn to the players that are very musical in their interpretation, that take more risks when they play with high energy. That’s kind of how I play,” Shields said. “I have about three hours that I can choose from. I have a piece I’ve written for my son that I’ve played it on the radio, but haven’t actually played it in public. So, I thought I’d play that.”
Shields is a guitar performer, composer, and instructor with over 20 years of professional experience, currently based in Spokane. He’s a musician dedicated to the lifelong pursuit of learning and has played as both soloist and in ensembles, in projects ranging from classical music, Peruvian folk music, to even rock, pop and jazz.
In 2008, he moved to Peru, where he studied the intricacies of Andean folk guitar music. He worked with several renowned musicians in Peru, including Frank Collazos, Luis Salazar Mejía and the legendary Ayacuchan guitarist Raul Garcia Zarte, who was chosen as one of the 100 most influential people in Latin American culture.
In what started in an empty room because of the pandemic health restrictions, the Tiny Stage Concert Series has turned into an intimate concert setting upstairs. The show will still be livestreamed on eburgradio.org and filtered downstairs to the Pretty Fair Beer taproom, but there are now seats available in the loft.
“I love playing on the radio. It’s a lot of fun and a whole different element,” Shields said. “Anytime you have a live audience, you obviously get excited about that and then let the radio take over and do its thing.
“Playing for a live audience is my favorite thing to do, so I’m glad there will be a live element to the show. It’s nice to get a little feedback while you’re playing.”