(Editor's note: The following story fell just outside the Daily Record's Top 10 story list for 2020.)
A year that started with the APOYO food bank being told it needed to leave its location, ended with the food bank being told it could stay.
In January 2020, Central Washington University informed the APOYO food bank it would not be renewing their rental agreement for the location on campus. APOYO stands for Allied People Offering Year-round Outreach, it also translates to support in Spanish.
The bank provides for anyone who needs help, although many of its customers are Hispanic. It was founded by husband and wife, Philip and Patricia Garrison in 1995. Philip was a CWU professor at the time. Two of Philip’s friends also helped start the food bank.
If APOYO could not remain on CWU campus, the Garrisons were sure they would have to operate out of a truck. They could not afford rent at a new location, but were not going to close APOYO.
APOYO moved to the Old Heat Building in 2001 on CWU campus. They remained there until 2016 until the university said they needed the building for other uses. The building has remained empty and abandoned since APOYO left.
APOYO was moved to Brooklane Manager’s building, a small building at 1320 East 18th Avenue, near the CWU obstacle course. The Garrisons said CWU told them they would make improvements to the building, and had a list of items to improve. However the university only improved a fraction of what they said they would.
“Everything they have asked us to do, we have done,” Patricia Garrison said in a Jan. 18 interview with the Daily Record. “Every time they have made a change, it has been to just kind of edge us out a little bit more and make it harder and harder for us to function. That trend didn’t really start until 2015 or so.”
The building they were moved to was, and still is, the most structurally unstable building on campus. This was according to a study in 2014, and was provided by CWU to the Daily Record. CWU also claimed APOYO needed to be moved out because the building was so unsafe. However, the study was conducted in 2014, and then two years later, CWU moved APOYO into the building. There have been no structural studies since.
CWU gave a number of other reasons for why the university was not renewing the food bank. CWU claimed they had not been receiving any proof from APOYO that CWU students had been benefiting from the organization. However, the Garrisons provided the Daily Record with documents showing students had been volunteering at APOYO for years. The documents also showed APOYO had been sending these updates to CWU.
Community support for APOYO came nearly immediately. The first letter to the editor in support of APOYO was published two days after the first story regarding this issue was printed on Jan 23. In total, six letters in support for APOYO were published in the Daily Record, and one guest column.
The Associated Students of Central Washington University passed a resolution to help APOYO Jan 27.
On June. 9, a letter in support of CWU’s relationship with APOYO was sent to the universities Board of Trustees. The letter was written by CWU professors and department heads, and signed by 22 of them.
The letter made three points.
• APOYO provides valuable service opportunities to CWU students.
• APOYO helps build a sense of community within our Latinx student population.
• APOYO builds bonds of trust among community members that are priceless.
APOYO organized an online petition in May where people could sign to save the bank. Over 2,000 Ellensburg residents signed this petition.
During a July 27 CWU Board of Trustees meeting, the chairs announced they would like to continue working with APOYO if possible. They also stated they would pay close attention to the issue.
CWU and APOYO reached an agreement that would let them stay for a few weeks past their move out time, Oct. 31. This temporary agreement was signed Aug. 19, and gave APOYO time to find a new location.
The two organizations were unable to find a new location during that time, and a new agreement was made that would allow APOYO to remain at their current location until Oct 2022. CWU also agreed to fund repairs to the structure and provide the food bank with more room.
Already, APOYO has access to a nearby garage, which has provided them with space for an office and extra storage.
“It’s great, we’ve really expanded now that Central has given us that garage to work out of,” Patricia said on Dec. 21. “So now we have a lot more storage space and a lot more space to organize our distributions. We really are glad to have it, the only thing we have to worry about is we have to be out of here in 22 months.”