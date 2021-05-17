All children deserve a stable home regardless of their situation in life, and with the help of volunteers and generous community members, Kittitas County has a new option to help facilitate that for some of them.
Community members were able to tour the Skookum House at an open house held Saturday afternoon. Staff members were on hand at the event to answer community questions and show off the property. The house will provide children moving into foster care a home until a foster family can be found.
“It was a great event, looks like we had about 60 people show up to the event with people interested in donating and volunteering,” said Nick Faucett, development coordinator for Skookum. “It gave us an opportunity to show a good amount of people in one day what Skookum House was and talk to them about the program.”
Faucett said Skookum is designed to be a soft landing for children moving into foster care. The change to a new family can be jarring, and it can take a while to find a foster family for kids, so the Skookum House can care for them for a few days until a spot is available.
Skookum operates through the generosity of volunteers and donations, so Faucett said an open house is important in establishing a connection with the community.
“You never know with these. We always say, ‘if you do a fundraiser you will find volunteers and if you do a volunteer meeting you will find some donors.’” Faucett said. “In this case we got a little bit of both.”
Faucett said they were able to sign three volunteers in three hours, with another two saying they would be interested. Calculating the donations earned for the day is more difficult because many people took home forms to donate at a later date.
Program manager Kayla Swallow said Skookum is there for kids when they need help the most. Kids who end up in Skookum have usually “had it rough” and the goal of the program is to give them the help they need, even if they can only care for them for a couple of days.
The house will only be able to care for children for three weekdays, and will only be providing weekends when they first open in June. The more volunteers who sign up to help out at the house will dictate whether they can be open for longer periods of time. Funding is also an issue, as it takes roughly $100 a night to take care of one child.
People can register to donate to the program at skookumcw.org.give
Residents who have further questions or would like to schedule of tour of the home can contact Faucett at nick@skookumkids.org.