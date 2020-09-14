The dream of an off-leash dog park in the city of Cle Elum is still alive, although has been put on the back burner for now.
A proposed location adjacent to the cemetery on Douglas Munro Boulevard was met with a significant amount of push back from veterans groups in the area during public comment, including the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.
During Cle Elum’s Aug. 29 city council meeting, council member and parks committee member Matthew Lundh recommended the public comment process be closed and the proposed cemetery location be scrapped due to poor community feedback.
According to the meeting minutes, the parks committee was willing to abandon the proposed cemetery site and move on alternate sites.
"It’s being respectful to the community not wanting it there," said city planner Lucy Temple. "It got a lot of positive comments too. ... we’re just waiting for a space that will be acceptable to everybody."
Temple said although the cemetery location was ultimately scrapped, there is still lots of support for an off-leash dog park, and said she is optimistic a location will be agreed upon.
"We have the money to build it, we just need a place to put it," she said.
Currently, the dog park is taking a back seat to another project the parks committee is working on — replacing a 40-year-old gazebo at the city park. The Cle Elum Kiwanis brought the project to the city with a donation of $70,000, with an additional donation of $20,000 from the Rotary Club of Upper Kittitas County.