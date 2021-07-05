After a year off for COVID-19, the Upper County returned to its traditional Independence Day weekend with the annual Pioneer Days events.
The weekend started off on Saturday with the largest parade Pioneer Days has ever seen, with around 4,000 people in attendance, and 100 floats, usually the parade has about 25 floats, according to event organizers.
Many of the events over the weekend were sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. Director of Tourism and Events, Madison Ford said she was surprised and excited by the turnout over the weekend, which may have had something to do with the removal of many coronavirus restrictions.
Masks were not required during the events, neither was social distancing. Many people saw the celebration as a return to normal after over a year of being careful.
“It feels amazing to go see everyone together and inviting their friends and family to come out. We have gotten reports that some people have driven hours come, many from the West Side, about half, from King and Pierce County,” Ford said. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”
Other events over the weekend included horseback riding, theater productions, cornhole tournaments and live music festivals.
Dru Bru joined the celebration by hosting the cornhole tournament after the parade, something the owners had wanted to do since construction was completed on the new Cle Elum taproom in 2020. Construction on the brewery side of the building is still underway, and owner Dru Ernst said they will soon be moving all brewing equipment to Cle Elum from Snoqualmie.
“It’s been great so far, this is the first Fourth of July we have had in town since we have been open,” Ernst said. “It has been a great turnout, once the parade got over we saw a huge flood of people, and we have been pouring beers and ciders and sodas. I feel like people are having a good time and we are just happy to be part of the community and a part of the celebration.”
The cornhole tournament was organized by Jarred Weis, an Upper County resident who has been behind the annual tournament for the past six years. The tournament was double-elimination and has run close to four hours in the past. There were 26 teams of two for a total of 52 people.
“We have been having a great time,” Weis said. “Everyone is welcome, we got people who have never played the game, and people who have played it enough to be pros at it.”
The winner of the tournament got the prize money, which was collected by the entry fees all teams had to pay, which was $20 each. The second and first place teams split the prize money 70-30, and while third and fourth place teams get their money back.
“So far it’s so good,” Weis said. “We are just outside the sun and the temperature has been going down so it’s been bearable for people so we are all having a good time.”
The Fourth of July itself also brought along plenty of events, the large one being an afternoon-long celebration of the holiday held at Wye Park in downtown Cle Elum. This event had live music, food vendors and a bouncy house/waterslide for the kids.
“It’s nice to be out in the fresh air, that’s for sure,” said event attendee Lena Dixon, who was attending with her family and her brother.
The event was split into two sections, a family friendly side with art vendors, food and the inflatable waterslide while the other side hosted a beer garden for people 21 and older. Ford, who was at the event, said the later it gets, more people will migrate from the family side to the grown-up side.
The fireworks show was canceled for the safety of the community, as the risk for fires was as high as ever. As a work around, the events concert scene was extended until 11 p.m., with different live music acts taking shifts to perform nearly non-stop.
“The music has been fantastic for sure, talking with different people and seeing them again,” said Judy Hill, another attendee of the celebration.
People attending were not just enjoying the music and food, but also the fact that they could interact with people freely again. Tony and Tyan Hayes were celebrating with their two daughters, Pheobe and Emmy.
“It’s so nice without a mask, we love it,” Tyan said.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be out and see everyone enjoying themselves,” Tony said. “Feeling like things are back to normal and celebrating Independence Day.”