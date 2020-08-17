The world has seen massive changes throughout the 20th century and on into the 21st century with ever-changing technology in the midst of cultural and political advancements that sometimes things are taken for granted.
Recently, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. If elected, Harris would be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.
With the changing world, it almost seems difficult to fathom that it’s only been 100 years since women had the right to vote, but Aug. 18 marks the date of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
“The Washington State Historical Society would have had major event in Olympia, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, that event and others have been canceled,” Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer said. “So, we went to an online program based on the Special Suffrage Train and the whistle stops that happened along the way.
“The train stopped in Central Washington in Yakima and Ellensburg. So, the Kittitas County Historical Museum is fortunate to represent our community.”
Suffragists from across the country were headed to the National Suffrage Convention, held in Seattle in 1909. The train many of them were on was dubbed the “Suffrage Special.” It arrived in Washington state in Spokane and made stops en route to Seattle, gathering more suffragists along the way.
Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day, the date that the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified. The video series will make eight virtual “whistle stops” from Aug. 19 through 26. Each segment will be hosted by a local historical organization, exploring women’s suffrage history in their geographic region, its legacy, and ties to national women’s suffrage efforts.
“I am responsible for the program for the Central Washington area,” Thayer said. “I had to create the narrative and the historical story of the Suffrage Movement in the area. I explain what happened in Ellensburg and Yakima in the 1909 movement.
“Washington became the fifth state in the U.S, to offer women the right to vote. Women in Washington won the right to vote in 1910, 10 years before national women’s suffrage was enacted.”
The virtual presentation is a way to navigate through the national pandemic, while paying tribute to a historical event and the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment by presenting an online production based on the real-life 1909 Suffrage Special train that carried local and national suffragists across the state from Spokane to Seattle.
“This eight-episode video series explores our state’s connections to the larger national history of women’s suffrage, and honors Washington’s women changemakers led the way then as well as those who continue to do so today,” said Mary Mikel Stump, WSHS’s director of audience engagement.
“The video series will make eight virtual “whistle stops” with one video segment posted each day from Aug. 19 through 26. Each whistle stop segment will be hosted by a local historical organization.”
The decades-long fight for women’s right to vote opened the door for women to not only vote, but advance through the political process. In 2020, Sen. Harris is on the door step of becoming the first female vice president in the United States. In 20016, Hillary Clinton became a Democratic presidential candidate. And, in 2008, Sarah Palin was the Republican Party nominee for vice president, alongside presidential nominee, Arizona Senator John McCain.
The story moves forward through those who set it all in motion 100 years ago.
The Suffrage Special Whistle Stop Tour schedule includes:
Aug. 20 - Tri-Cities/Walla Walla
Aug. 21 – Ellensburg/Yakima