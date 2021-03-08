Although lowlands in the Kittitas Valley may not have had epic snow over the winter, upper altitudes have gotten enough to make for a robust developing water supply, on par with 2010’s numbers.
According to a March 8 Bureau of Reclamation Yakima River Hydromet report, storage levels at the five reservoirs in the system are at 639,000 acre-feet, or 109% of average, putting the system on par with water years 1981 and 2010. Overall precipitation for the water year to date is also at high levels, coming in at 185.30 inches, or 112% of average.
Upper County system reservoirs are looking good going into spring, with Lake Keechelus at 64% capacity, Lake Kachess at 70% capacity, and Lake Cle Elum at 50% capacity. Consistent below-freezing temperatures within the county are adding to a controlled snowmelt, also adding to the reduction of flood risk.
Snowpack is looking solid in the Upper Yakima Basin, with a March 4 BOR Yakima River operations report showing Snotel monitoring sites registering snowpack at 122% of average. Total Yakima Basin snow water equivalent numbers are 214 inches, or 119% of average as of the March 4 report.
The system is also showing the high water numbers coming in the form of unregulated flow volumes, with 505,000 acre-feet for the October to February water year, or 109% of average. Observed flow volume for the same period 264,000 acre-feet, or 106% of average.
The robust numbers are a slight improvement over last year, when the system was registering approximately 626,000 acre-feet by this time in 2020. Weather predictions look to help stabilize runoff going through March, calling for below-average temperatures and normal levels or precipitation. Extended spring forecasts call for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
“We are in store for another active month, a cool and wet March,” Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker said in the BOR operations report. “Snow levels will remain quite low at times the next five to six weeks, but I think it will stay mostly in the 1,000 to 1,500 feet range and above. We could see a mix lower at times, but main snow will stay in higher hills.”
Although it is early in the season, the BOR river operations presentation had a positive note for irrigators, placing prorationing at 100% for the time being.