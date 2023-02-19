...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
