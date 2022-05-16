Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls from May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen on West Fifth Avenue.

A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on North Anderson Street.

Dogs reportedly were digging through neighbor’s trash, using their lawns to relieve themselves, and attacked a neighbor’s dog on East Juniper Avenue.

A male reportedly was hitting a vehicle with a stick on West First Avenue.

A home reportedly was burgled, with guns reported stolen from the premises on North Water Street.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

A dumpster reportedly was on fire on East 11th Avenue.

A package reportedly was stolen from a front porch on South Pearl Street.

A male reportedly urinated at a gas pump on East First Street.

Lighting and wiring reportedly was stolen from a home under renovation on South Thorp Highway.

Three cows reportedly were loose on Thomas Road.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on May 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

A 60-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.

A 19-year-old Kittitas male was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. No bail.

A 27-year-old Leavenworth female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree driving while license suspended and trip permit violation. Bail $2,200.

Recommended for you