Aces Storm Basketball

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird becomes emotional as the Climate Pledge Arena crowd gives her an ovation marking her retirement Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena to thank Bird for her two decades as the face of the franchise and one of the best women’s basketball players ever.

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she's called home the past two decades.

“I don't really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant's retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.”

