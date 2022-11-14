Election 2022 Democracy

The Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11. The post-election narrative has been focused on each party's electoral fate: Republicans were disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats braced for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. 

 AP file

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

For a moment, at least, there's a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The extremism that has consumed political discourse for much of the last two years has been replaced by something resembling traditional democratic order.


