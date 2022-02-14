The music coming from the stage at the top of the stairs felt like it should be being made at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center or maybe even the Great American Music Hall out west.
But music is where the heart is and it was clearly music from the heart as Ellensburg was treated to a night, two actually, with fingerstyle guitar music by extraordinaire Adam Cord.
Cord, the guitarist for the Youngstown, Ohio, Symphony Orchestra, who studied with internationally recognized fingerstyle scholar John Stropes, brought his sounds to life in a way that could only be experienced, not heard.
As the 30-35 listeners enjoyed a glass of wine and settled in for an evening of music, all they could do was nod in amazement as Cord’s hands climbed the neck of his instrument, right hand occasionally crossing over the left, tapping to create sounds you might expect from a keyboard.
“If you strike the strings just right on the neck, the energy from your finger will activate that string. So, now you are kind of playing like it’s a piano. That technique is special,” said Cord after the first of two shows at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine.
“The first time I ever saw it I was stunned. It’s a great rock technique on an electric guitar, but less common on an acoustic guitar. The technique has been around since the ‘70s, but Billy McLaughlin is the first one I saw play like that, and I thought that was the coolest thing I ever saw.”
It was the coolest thing many in the audience had ever seen as well and the applause reverberated throughout the historical building on Pearl Street.
Like a great artist, Cord’s work in the broad strokes set the tone, but it was the intricate things, the attention to detail that has former instructor at Malone University in Canton, Ohio such a presence on the northeast Ohio guitar scene.
“Billy is really the one that turned that style around into a compositional style,” said Cord, who has who has shared the stage with guitar great Phil Keaggy and McLaughlin. “He just took to it like a fish to water and pushed it.
“Then I came along and developed my own way. It’s a very visual style, which I like.”
The last time Cord was in town, he was part of a fingerstyle extravaganza in Central Washington involving John Stropes, the leading authority on fingerstyle guitar, and director of the world’s only BFA and MM programs in the genre at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, along with McLaughlin and Macyn Taylor.
Ellensburg’s Learn from the Masters Musical Outreach (LMMO) brought in Grammy nominee and Guitar Players Hall of Famer Leo Kottke in conjunction with Stropes nationally acclaimed workshop.
Cord dipped into the Kottke songbook with another impressive rendition of “Snorkel” on the 12-string.
“That came out of an album ‘One guitar, No vocals.’ I just loved it. Leo plays it on a 12-string, but he tunes it wrong,” Cord said. “Leo tunes guitars down. It’s a charming piece, it sounds great on a 6-string.
“But when you play it on a 12-string it’s a whole different animal.”
The night was all about fingerstyle guitar and one of the best players in the country, but Cord gave Ellensburg a taste of what he can do with an electric guitar in his hand when he joined the opening act, Some Other People, for an eight-song set.
The lineup included LMMO founder Larry Birger on guitar, Alisha Liedtk on vocals, Drew Liedtk on bass, Kurtis Harstad on saxophone and Greg Birger on drums, and of course Cord on lead guitar.
The set list had a nice variety of male and female lead vocals, including “Get It Together,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” “I Can’t Explain,” and “Country Roads,” among others.
“Pete Huttlinger was a great guitarist that played with John Denver for as long John was alive. He won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2000,” Cord said. “I’ve known him for years so, it was nice to do some of his work tonight.”
Cord finished his set and invited the band back on stage to close out the night with a rippin’ version from the Aerosmith songbook.
He dazzled the crowd one more time, this time with a mesmerizing guitar solo on “Dream On” to close it out.