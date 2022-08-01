Mariners Astros Baseball

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, right, celebrates with Adam Frazier (26) after both scored on Winker's two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, in Houston. 

 AP

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Seattle Mariners took a chance by pitching to Houston's Yordan Alvarez instead of walking him with two on and one out in the 10th inning Sunday, the All-Star slugger was determined to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I just got focused and said I was going to be the one," he said in Spanish through a translator.

