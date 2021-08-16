Sometimes a set of helping hands is enough to make a major difference, and in the nonprofit world this tenet holds true 100% of the time.
Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg paid a visit to FISH Community Food Bank last week to see such a tenet in action, touring the organization’s facilities and lunch distribution program at a local elementary school. Berg’s organization helps food banks such as FISH place AmeriCorps VISTA program members within their ranks to add that extra hand needed so badly.
Berg stopped off in Ellensburg as part of a whirlwind national tour of food banks in both urban and rural areas across the country. His organization offers resources to help food-insecure families locate food banks in their community, as well as helps them receive federal food subsidy benefits.
“Along with providing those direct services, we also do advocacy,” he said. “We’re pushing for improved government policies, such as proposals to make it easier for people to apply for government benefits online.”
VISTA member Rebekah Moon is in the middle of her summer term at FISH, where she has been working with the Picnics in the Park program, distributing food to students in need while they are out of school for the summer. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the program distributes food up in Easton and Cle Elum, a service made possible by Moon’s position.
“It was either harder to reach or unreachable, and we have had success,” she said of the Upper County program growth. “We’ve worked with the school district in Easton closely on the program.
"I think that it’s great,” Moon said of the opportunity to help out at FISH. “We were supposed to have two AmeriCorps VISTA members this summer. I was one of two, and I think the second would have been helpful down in the kitchen, knowing that we are serving seven-day meal boxes, which is an expansion from the typical everyday warm meal in the park.”
Unfortunately, the second VISTA position fell through for FISH due to the applicant not finishing the process at the last minute. Although the program pays a modest stipend on par with minimum wage every two weeks, members who complete their service as summer associates can either choose an end of service stipend of $1,800 or education funding of approximately $6,000. According to the AmeriCorps website, the program has placed over 220,000 members within organizations like FISH since 1965.
“I was prepared for the wages, as I am already a grad student, so there’s not much money coming in anyways,” Moon said of the stipend. “As a local resident, I love Ellensburg, FISH, and fighting against food insecurity. I think this is a great opportunity for FISH in future years.”
Berg said most of the VISTA summer programs involve local residents, due to the shortness of the term, which lasts between eight and 10 weeks. His organization helps place approximately 200 VISTA members, slightly over half enroll in the summer program.
“We do have a yearlong program as well,” he said. “Before the pandemic, a fair amount of people did relocate for that. Someone from New England spending a year in Laredo, Texas really changes their perspective of reality.”
As he travels around the United States, he said the impact of programs such as VISTA is literally incalculable, especially in rural areas like Kittitas County.
“Organizations like FISH tend to get less money from large foundations and corporations,” he said. “It’s harder to get help from some of the government programs. In general, rural areas are underserved, both by the government and by the charitable and corporate sector. To provide a human being would be the equivalent to raising a lot of money from a grant, which you can’t always get. To give local people an opportunity to do something productive over the summer, the impact in rural areas like this is profound.”
FISH Special Programs Manager Teo Bicchieri said in the 18 months he has worked with the organization he has seen the profound impact Berg spoke of firsthand in the effect the VISTA member has on expansion of food bank programs. As of last week, the program had served over 40,000 meals to residents under the age of 18. That number eclipses last year’s summer total.
“The ability to have access to Rebekah for the summer opens up the ability for us to send somebody into Upper County where we wouldn’t necessarily be able to afford to have somebody go there,” he said. “Also having access to the network of Hunger Free America, AmeriCorps, and the connection there with the training and resources those organizations have to train Rebekah, she’s able to pass some of those skills on to our employees as well. It’s really a game changer.”