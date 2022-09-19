Mariners Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo watches his two-run home run, his second of the game, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday,.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday.

Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest drought in the major leagues, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69).

Tags

Recommended for you