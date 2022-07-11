Adriahna Contreras (left) and Avery Ross (right) sell lemonade and cookies to raise money for Josie's Misfit Ranch animal shelter. The two 11-year-olds love animals and wanted to take a day to raise money for them. They raised over $200 in under three hours.
Two Ellensburg girls sold lemonade over the weekend to raise money for Josie’s Misfit Ranch, a volunteer foster home-based rescue for animals. The two 11-year-olds, Adriahna Contreras and Avery Ross raised just over $200 while their stand was up from noon to 2:30 on Friday. According to Avery’s mom, Tia Ross, most of the funds came from a single individual who handed the girls a $100 bill as a donation.
“We really love animals…” Contreras said
“…and we really wanted to help misfit animals find a good home,” Ross said.
The girls were selling lemonade and chocolate chip cookies for whatever people were willing to pay, which is how they got the $100 donation. They also had fruits and berries to add to the lemonade.
Marla Pugh, the creator of Josie’s Misfit Ranch, said the girls decided to raise money for the ranch by themselves. No one asked them to do it, they just wanted to help some animals.
“I just thought it was so sweet that they would do that, take a day out of their summer break and sit here and sell lemonade for animals,” Pugh said. “It shows that they really care about animals and they are just cool kids … it gives me hope for generations to come that they are actively participating in the community and trying to make it better.”
Pugh did give the lemonade stand some brochures about the ranch to hand out to customers. This helped raise awareness for the ranch and informed customers what the money was raised for. The girls knew about Josie’s ranch because Tia Ross is friends with Pugh.
“It makes my momma heart really happy that they are wanting to help and have compassion,” Tia Ross said. “They are both animal lovers, so this works out really well that they get to do something like this.”