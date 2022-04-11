Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party woke up to a loud sound, almost like an explosion, and saw sparks outside the window on the south side of her residence on North Spar Lane.
n The reporting party has seen an increase in abnormal activity in the alley to the west of reporting party’s residence on East First Avenue. Vehicles were entering and exiting the alley, which is unusual.
n A shoplifter reportedly was in custody at loss prevention at a store on South Water Street.
n The reporting party on Winter Creek Lane received three phone calls during the night with someone requesting $70,000 claiming to work with Publishers Clearing House. The reporting party only provided her address to the caller.
n A wallet and prescription drugs were reported stolen from a vehicle at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. It was unknown if the vehicle was locked.
n A subject used his vehicle to block the road at Mountain River Trails. When the reporting party asked him to move he said no and attempted to have his dog attack the reporting party.
n Someone reportedly stole one of the reporting party’s windshield wipers and bent the other one on South Chestnut Street.
n The reporting party advised there is a dog at a location on East Manitoba Avenue that is never on a leash and has already attacked dogs in the past.
n A blue 2018 Ford Focus got dinged by a black Cadillac SUV when the driver opened the door on West First Street in Cle Elum. The driver of the SUV then left the scene.
n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Chestnut Street.
n A tree reportedly had fallen over the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Airport Road.
n A possible cable line was reported down across the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
n A large tarp reportedly was stuck in a tree on East Third Avenue and North Pearl Street. The reporting party was concerned it would fly off and hit a vehicle or a person.
n Four days ago, via security camera, the reporting party observed someone walking around the back of their residence and then the power went out on state Route 97.
n Semi-automatic weapons reportedly were being fired on Nelson Siding Road and Filbert Road.
n A brown cow reportedly was loose on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
n The reporting party’s neighbors have been doing karaoke for the past few hours on South Sprague Street.
n A yellow F250 reportedly backed into the reporting party’s vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue and then left the scene.
Someone reportedly knocked on the reporting party’s door and tried the handle on East 14th Avenue. When the reporting party checked outside they saw a white van driving away.
n An assault was reported on North Brook Lane.
n The reporting party had been hearing talking a footsteps outside on West Sixth Avenue.
n A prowler reportedly was trying to get into a residence on East Countryside Drive.
n A silver Dodge 3500 pickup reportedly hit a guardrail on Thrall Road and Payne Road and then rolled over. No injuries were reported.
n Officers stopped 44 vehicles for either using a cell phone or a personal electronic device while driving in the city of Ellensburg.
n The reporting party witnessed a man load up a wheelbarrow from a house that’s under construction on West Fourth Avenue and North Lincoln Street.
n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n The public works director received multiple complaints about a subject with items for sale on a sidewalk on Harris Avenue in Cle Elum. The subject does not have a use permit.
n A shoplifter reportedly was in custody in a store on South Water Street.
n The reporting party forgot to grab her $20 cashback at a store on North Ruby Street. When she returned to the store, an employee observed that a male subject behind the reporting party took her cash.
n A hit and run was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported at a store on North Ruby Street.
n Multiple motor vehicle collisions were reported at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.
n Unknown subjects reportedly were singing different versions on the national anthem on the PA system at the fairgrounds on East Seventh Avenue. The reporting party believes it is a prank.
n A hit and run was reported on state Route 97, milepost 134.
n A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
n Officers cleared a security check at Roslyn Cemetery, with the exception of finding one confused-looking skunk.
n Power outages were reported on South Main Street, South Pearl Street, East Second Avenue, North Sprague, East Manitoba Street, South Water Street, East Third Avenue, South Anderson Street, East Capitol Avenue, South Ruby Street, West Fifth Avenue and South Pine Street.
n A street sign was reported off the pole and on the sidewalk on North Airport Road and East Countryside Road.
n The reporting party advised that street lights were not working in Ellensburg but there were still stop signs at intersections.
n A shotgun was reported stolen on North Ridgeview Lane.
n A Subaru reportedly struck the reporting party’s vehicle in a drive-thru on South Canyon Road. There were no injuries.
n A homeless man reportedly was sleeping in the Post Office on East Third Avenue.
n An Altima reportedly was broken into at the Gold Creek Sno-Park.
n A man wearing full Army gear and a helmet and carrying a rifle across his chest reportedly was walking on Hartwig Boulevard and West First Street in Cle Eluj.
n The speed limit sign and Vantage Highway and North Vista Road reportedly was broken off.
n A Ford Focus was reported rolled over in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 97.5.
n Fireworks were reported on North Airport Road.
n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were received during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 51-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
n A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/first degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/taking, injuring or killing a dog. Bail $12,200.
n A 37-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $7,600.
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. No bail.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
n A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $15,000.