Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 16-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A hit and run was reported on South First Street and West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
A Dachshund/Chihuahua mix reportedly was loose on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
A cell phone was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
A subject reportedly was attempting to break into a vehicle with a wire on Capitol Avenue.
A pole/transformer box reportedly was struck by a vehicle on China Camp Road near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly took two reusable bags full of groceries from a store on North Ruby Street.
A 2007 Dodge Ram reportedly was struck by another vehicle, which then left the scene, on South Canyon Road.
A three-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Sixth Street and Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on B Street.
The reporting party observed two subjects near a mini-van with the door open on West Eighth Avenue. They appeared to be trying to pick the look on the door on the side of the warehouse.
Two 20-year-old men, approximately 6-feet tall, reportedly stole two bottles of alcohol from a store on North Ruby Street. One man wore a black ski mask and red hoodie, and the other a black hoodie, beanie and sunglasses.
A residential burglary was reported on North Alder Street.
A group of men reportedly beat up the reporting party’s friend and then hit his vehicle on North Yellowstone Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with a transient man digging through open garbage cans on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
Packages reportedly were stolen on Lily Court in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly dumped piles of trash along the Yakima River off state Route 10, and left a note with a name and contact phone number on the pile.
Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on North Chestnut Street.
A black Lab reportedly was wandering in and out of the roadway on East Second Avenue and North Ruby Street.
A man reportedly was sitting on a manhole without a cover with his feet dangling inside the manhole on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.
A hit and run was reported on North Parklane Avenue.
Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of traffic on North Main Street and West 11th Avenue.
The reporting party found a stuffed doll with notes and hearts on it in a parking lot off East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The reporting party believes it was set up by a suspicious man in the parking lot.
The reporting party saw on video cameras someone walking around their residence on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas. Subject was last seen walking toward First Street and King Street.
The reporting party saw a group of minors drinking and shooting guns around a large bonfire on Coleman Canyon.
The reporting party advised she rode her bicycle to Rotary Park. She advised she had back pain. She advised the moon is bright and is hurting her eyes.
A man reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway south of the bridge on North Thorp Highway. He was shaking and stumbling. There also was a vehicle parked next to the pond by the river. It was possible it crashed.
Hate-speech graffiti was reported in the women’s bathroom in a building on East 11th Avenue.
Someone reportedly dropped their keys in a storm drain on Pinegrass Loop in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
The reporting party’s Chevy Cruz reportedly was broken into while the reporting party and their friends were hiking at Umtanum Falls.
Someone reportedly drove through the reporting party’s fence and field on Umptanum Road.
There was a report that someone was shoplifting at a store on South Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 16-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Small campfires were reported throughout the night along the tree line behind the movie theater on South Chestnut Street.
A smoke investigation was reported Masterson Road and Red Bridge Road.
Neighbors reportedly were burning trash in a barrel on Old Glory Lane.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a red Volvo parked on North Railroad Avenue and North Dennis Street.
A shed reportedly was on fire on North Fifth Street in Roslyn.
A vehicle reportedly was on fire after hitting a deer on Interstate 90, milepost 82.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 16-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 53-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,100.