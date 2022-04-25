Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fender bender was reported on North Main Street and West Third Avenue. Debris from the collision was reported on the roadway.
The reporting party saw subjects on Harley Davidson wearing motorcycle vests and one threw what appeared to be a pipe bomb on North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.
A shed reportedly was tagged in an alley off East Second Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party drove by a shadowy subject, all dressed in black, who appeared to be trying to steal copper on South Opportunity Street and West Umptanum Road.
A dog was running in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
Two men reportedly walked out of a store on North Ruby Street with a 30-case of Coors beer and two 24-packs of White Claw.
About a dozen juveniles, between the ages of 12 and 18, reportedly were drinking in a park on East Seattle Avenue.
A man reportedly left a business on North Pine Street without paying for a $75 tab.
An unknown subject reportedly was knocking on the reporting party’s door and trying to open it on North Airport Road.
The reporting party said there was a man on their porch back who they believed just left through the back gate on North Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on South First Street in Roslyn.
An unknown subject reportedly messed with a gas cap on a delivery truck on South Main Street. The reporting party has video of the subject.
The reporting party advised they were robbed at gunpoint six months ago in Ellensburg.
A woman reportedly was staring aggressively at the reporting party on East First Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party advised the woman had her son with her as well.
A fence close to a gas station on South Main Street reportedly was tagged.
Several subjects reportedly were standing out by their vehicles drinking from a bottle of vodka and chasing it with 7-Up on North Main Street.
Two young men reportedly were walking down the street on East Bonnie Lane and knelt down by the reporting party’s vehicle and read its license plate. The reporting party found it odd.
An assault was reported on North Yellowstone Road.
A black and white cat reportedly was running in the roadway on East University Way.
Men reportedly were fighting on North Poplar Street.
The reporting party heard a loud explosion on Beaver Lane near Cle Elum.
There was a report of a white van on the side of the roadway on West First Street in Cle Elum with a sign that said, “Rabbit for sale.” The reporting party thought it suspicious.
A dog reportedly was left all weekend alone in a crate on East 18th Avenue. The reporting party advised it sounded like the dog was trying to scratch its way out.
A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party advised she is standing outside her apartment on North Alder Street and there are blinds in her room and there never used to be. She had not been in the apartment since April 1.
A vehicle reportedly was stuck in the car wash on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Thrall Road.
A man dressed in Army fatigue and combat gear reportedly was open carrying a rifle on West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum. Reporting party advised he was not threatening or point the rifle at anyone.
Three dogs reportedly were running loose in the roadway on North Brook Court.
A cat’s head reportedly is stuck between the stairs in a third-floor stairwell in a building on North Helena Avenue.
A line was hanging eight feet above the roadway on state Route 903 and North Seventh Street in Roslyn.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on Double O Road and state Route 903.
A Dodge 2500 with trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 119.5.
A structure fire was reported on Thornton View Road.
A large plume of smoke was reported near the tree line on state Route 97, milepost 147.
A neighbor’s fence reportedly was on fire from ditch burning on West Creeksedge Way and Oasis Lane.
Brush was reported on fire on Cooke Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 23-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, two counts failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $30,000.
A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief. Release on personal recognizance.
A 22-year-old Post Falls, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on personal recognizance.
A California man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for malicious mischief. Bail $1,500.
A 19-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony harassment. No bail.
A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.