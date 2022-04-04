Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A manhole cover reportedly was loose and out of place on North Pfenning Road and East Radio Road.
A rototiller reportedly was stolen from an orchard on Canyon River Terrace.
The reporting party’s box trap had captured a skunk and they requested assistance releasing it.
A balding transient male in his 40s wearing a reflective vest and black jacket reportedly was spray painting a light pole on South Main Street.
A black dog reportedly was running in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.
A non-injury collision involving a green Honda Pilot and a green Saturn Ion was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.
A hit and run was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
A granary reportedly was hit by an excavator on Brown Road.
Multiple pet rabbits reportedly were outside on Parke Creek Road. They were not “nature bunnies” and the reporting party requested assistance in rescuing them.
A non-injury collision involving a black Yukon and a white Range Rover was reported on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on West University Way and North Kittitas Street.
A motorhome reportedly was broken into on Upper Peoh Point Road.
The reporting party could see on his security cameras that a bear was on the porch of his house on Big Rock Drive near Cle Elum. The reporting party was not at the house.
A robbery was reported on South Canyon Road.
The windshield of a Toyota Yaris was reported broken on North B Street.
A tire on a vehicle was reported slashed on North King Street.
A small dog with long black and white scruffy hair reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on North Regal Street and East Queen Place. The dog appeared to be injured.
A shed reportedly was broken into on West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
A license tab was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A man reportedly was in custody for shoplifting on South Water Street.
Damage to the third-floor men’s restroom paper towel dispenser was reported on East 11th Avenue.
A large group of subjects in the roadway on North Yellowstone Street reportedly were getting into an altercation.
A loose brown, black and white dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on North Alder Street and East Greenfield.
Two huskies reportedly were running loose in the roadway on No. 81 Road and Alpine Drive.
A longboard was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A group of juveniles reportedly stole alcohol from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Live wires reportedly were exposed on the bottom of a light pole on West Peakview Drive.
A kite reportedly was stuck on a powerline at Kiwanis Park.
There reportedly was a chalk drawing of a penis and red spray paint, possibly gang graffiti at the Concrete Jungle on the Central Washington University campus.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A large, unattended brush fire was reported on Cove Road.
Smoke was reported in a residence on West Lilac Way.
A brush fire was reported near a residence off Interstate 90, milepost 101.
The reporting party believed a ditch burn was out of control on Old Highway 10 and Reecer Creek Road.
An unattended ditch burn was reported on Naneum Road and Charlton Road.
An unattended outside fire was reported on Stone Tree Lane.
An unattended ditch burn was reported on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on personal recognizance.