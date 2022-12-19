APTOPIX Winter Weather

A man is covered in snow on Fenn Street in Pittsfield, Mass, Friday.

 Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.


