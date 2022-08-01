Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 30-Aug. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Twenty-five cows reportedly were in a hay field on Vantage Highway and Fox Road.
• Dogs reportedly were left in a Nissan Sentra with the windows rolled down on East Sixth Avenue. The dogs were panting.
• Subjects reportedly were selling husky dogs in front of a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road. The dogs were in cages with no water.
• A five-gallon can full of gas reportedly was stolen from a truck on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A cow reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
• A dog reportedly by itself on a green floaty, floating down the Yakima River on state Route 821, milepost 11. No one was seen around the dog.
• A non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.
• A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended North Chestnut Street and East University Way.
• Items reportedly were stolen out of an older Buick at Gold Creek Trail.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Main Street.
• A man reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway blocking the intersection at West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
• The window reportedly was broken out of a U-Haul truck and a soundbar was stolen off the dash on Kachess Lake Road.
• The reporting party said she saw on her camera that drones had been flying around her property at night on Watson Cutoff Road.
• The reporting party found a dead beaver with its tail cut off near a gas pump on North Dolarway Road.
• A vehicle reportedly struck an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
• A vehicle reportedly went off the road and rolled onto its side on Washington Avenue and Main Street.
• A vehicle reportedly backed out of a parking spot, into a food stand and then left the scene on East University Way.
• Someone reportedly ran into the reporting party’s gate and then left the scene on Watson Cutoff Road.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East 10th Avenue.
• A non-injury collision involving a red Jeep Cherokee and a black Toyota Corolla was reported on South Canyon Road.
• Tools were reported stolen from a property on Smithson Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Chestnut Street.
• The reporting party advised he shot and killed a black bear that was near his chicken coop on state Route 903. The was another bear near his property.
• An assault was reported at the Roza Recreation Area.
• A woman in her 20s with long, blond curly hair reportedly stole alcohol from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a guard rail on Golf Course Road and Westside Road.
• A male subject reportedly threw rocks at a building and beat on a cat on West Cascade Court.
• A dog reportedly was loose on Denny Avenue and Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party said her mother pawned her trampoline on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party could see a man with a flashlight around a window, measuring it, testing it at a residence on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A broken branch was reported in the southbound lane of North Ruby Street.
• There was a third-party report that a subject attempted to drown a dog and that now the dog was injured and tied to a tree on Kachess Dam Road.
• A 2020 Ford Edge reportedly slid off the roadway and struck a tree on Forest Service Road 9718-118.
• Cattle were reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
• Four or five subjects reportedly were floating in a KRD canal off Upper Peoh Point Road and Casassa Road.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on South Chestnut Street.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a tree on Railroad Street.
• The reporting party and his wife reportedly were floating on the Yakima River and his wife got stuck on an island across from Whispering Pines.
• There was a report of gunshots in the area of the “grassy knoll” off Kachess Dam Road.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Interstate 82, milepost 2.5.
• A truck reportedly struck a canopy of a store on South Canyon Road.
Fire
• Smoke reportedly was coming out of the back window of an apartment on North Walnut Street.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Mowich Lane.
• Smoke reportedly was coming from bushes by the campground on Kachess Lake Road.
• Smoke reportedly was coming from an apartment on North Pine Street.
• Neighbors reportedly were burning trash and lumber on South Anderson Street.
• A fire was reported in a food truck on Venture Road.
• There was a report of smoke coming from a residence on Larkspur Loop.
• A fire reportedly was starting on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 96.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 30-Aug. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order. Bail $15,000.
• A 35-year-old Texas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a fugitive from justice and two counts of first-degree identity theft. Bail $5,000.
• A 57-year-old South Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $1,100.
• A 19-year-old Kennewick woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/assault/domestic violence. Bail $500.
• A 29-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $600.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $250.
• A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for telephone harassment. Bail $1,000.