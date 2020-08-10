Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Potted plants reportedly were stolen on North Glen Drive.
A shoplifter reportedly was in custody on in a store on South Water Street.
A Dodge Durango reportedly struck a stop sign on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
A reporting party saw small children’s clothing and a bed sheet turned inside out on a sidewalk on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
A person hiking on a trail outside of Roslyn reported that his dog fell into a 10-foot hole.
A man and woman reportedly were hiding in the bushes near a store on North Ruby Street.
A mailbox and pole were reported stolen on Snow Haven Lane near Cle Elum.
Garbage including mail with name and address reportedly was dumped on property on RR Heights Drive in Roslyn.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Suncadia Trail.
Two juveniles reportedly were trying to steal alcohol from a store on South Main Street in Kittitas.
A theft was reported on South Pearl Street.
Someone reportedly was caught breaking into a residence on No. 6 Road.
Clamps reportedly were taken off the top of a soft top truck on South Pine Street.
A burglary was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
A boat was reported stolen on Winter Park Lane near Easton.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Second Avenue.
There was a report of three motorcyclists going 60 mph on Coal Mines Trail between Cle Elum and Roslyn.
Two cows were reported in the roadway on Lambert Road and state Route 970.
There was a report of a man with bleached pink hair and blood and marks all over his body walking west bound on Manitoba Avenue from Chestnut Street.
A blue BMW reportedly was in a ditch on Tumble Creek Drive.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a van on West University Way. The windows were part way down. The dog was panting hard.
Two subjects on dirt bikes reportedly were speeding up and down Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
Garbage reportedly was dumped on the roadway, blocking a lane on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob.
Two males reportedly were fighting at a gas station on South Water Street. One man grabbed the other by the neck, pulled him down and swung at him.
A large amount of garbage reportedly was dumped at the turn around on Kachess Lake Road and Forest Service Road 49.
A tool shed at a construction site reportedly was broken into on North Airport Road.
The reporting party’s husband reportedly pulled a prowler out of their vehicle and pulled a gun on him on South Pearl Street.
A wallet was reported stolen on South Water Street.
The rear license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
Five subjects reportedly were stranded on the other side of the Yakima River near Ringer Loop.
An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4823 near Easton.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 115.
A bonfire and Tikki torches were reported on Logan Road.
A small brush fire was reported in a backyard on Triple Loop Road.
Visible smoke was reported along a creek behind a business on East Mountain View Avenue.
Four campfires were reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A bonfire was reported on Middle Fork Teanaway Road.
The reporting party’s vehicle was on fire inside her garage. She washed it down and put a blanket on it. She was unsure if needed the fire department.
Visible smoke was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 98.
A smoke investigation was reported on Teanaway Road and state Route 970.
A fire reportedly was starting in brush off of Teanaway Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. Aug. 8-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for four counts of third-degree rape of a child, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree extortion with sexual motivation, second-degree possession of depictions of minor sex and immoral communication with a minor. Bail $30,000.
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. No bail.