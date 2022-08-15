Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A dead fawn was reported in the roadway on Umptanum Road and Brown Road.
• Cattle reportedly were loose in the roadway on Upper Green Canyon Road.
• A burglary was reported on University Way.
• Two paddle boards and two floating dock rafts were reported stolen at Helen McCabe State Park.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
• The reporting party was trying to check into a vacation rental on Hidden Springs Road and turned into the wrong address. A man came out from that address and threatened to shoot them.
• A man reportedly was going through a donation bin on North Main Street. He was opening suitcases and throwing items. Customers were complaining.
• Items reportedly were stolen out of a vehicle on East Sixth Avenue.
• An injured deer was reported at Westside Road and Summerside Drive.
• A customer reportedly stole cigarettes from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
• The reporting party heard a single gunshot outside a store on North Pine Street.
• The reporting party heard a gunshot on Juniper Avenue.
• Groceries were reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A brown German shepherd reporting was running in the roadway on East First Street and North Yakima Avenue.
• The railroad crossing guard reportedly was still down five minutes after the train passes on Fifth Avenue and Railroad Street.
• A trailer was reported stolen on Brick Mill Road.
• A vehicle reportedly was going 127 miles per hour on Interstate 90, milepost 109.
• Central Transit signs were reported down and missing on North Water Street and West 26th Avenue.
• The battery reportedly was stolen out of a Subaru on East Fourth Avenue.
• Six cows reportedly were loose on Tumble Creek Drive near Cle Elum.
• A tree reportedly fell in the middle of the roadway on North Fork Teanaway Road.
• A subject reportedly did not pay for food at a restaurant on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• Several subjects were shooting a variety of weapons on Double O Road.
• Riding jackets reportedly were stolen off bikes while the riders were eating at a restaurant on state Route 97.
• Two bus stop indicator poles reportedly were unscrewed from the base and laid on the sidewalk on North Water Street and West Greenfield.
• Two dogs reportedly keep on going in and out of the reporting party’s residence on West Eighth Avenue in Kittitas. The reporting party is keeping the door open because he has no air conditioner. It is unknown who owns the dog.
• An unknown subject spent the night in an old horse barn on East Acacia Lane. The subject moved plywood around and left a black gown.
• A woman was sitting in the Teanaway River near Masterson Road with no top on. The reporting party asked her to put her clothes on but she refused. There were two other naked people there as well when the reporting party arrived.
• A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Masterson Road.
• An $810 necklace was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly had been in a white Chevy pickup with a trailer parked behind an apartment complex on North Walnut Street for the past 45 minutes. The dog was whining and barking.
• A stop sign reportedly was missing at North Water Street and West Bender Road.
• Someone reportedly was living in a tent at Paul Rogers Park.
• The reporting party talked to a man who was urinating on his grandfather’s property on Bull Road. The man was walking a dog.
• A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Forester and a Toyota Sienna was reported on Westside Road and Nelson Siding Road.
• A collision was reported at the railroad tracks on Nelson Siding Road.
• A hit and run was reported on Mohar Road.
• Fireworks were reported on Speelyi Bech on Lake Cle Elum.
• A shock collar was reported stolen on Mountain River Trails.
• A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by a Jeep in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly was off leash and chasing the reporting party’s cat on East Juniper Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
• A gunshot reportedly was heard on East 18th Avenue.
• Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on East Eighth Avenue.
• A tree was reported across the roadway on Manastash Road.
• A truck with a trailer reportedly struck the reporting party’s vehicle on Dolarway Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Subjects reportedly were burning a campfire nonstop since the previous day on Kachess Dam Road.
• Two campfires were reported on Lost Lake Road.
• A grass fire was reported on Masterson Road near Cle Elum.
• There was a report of multiple barbecues on Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
• Mailboxes reportedly were tipped over on North Water Street.
• A brush fire was reported on state Route 97, milepost 153.
• A man reportedly started a fire on the side of the roadway and then walked away on state Route 10 and state Route 97.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 67.
• A large, attended campfire was reported on White Road near Cle Elum.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 13-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 44-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $60,000.
• A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $100,000.
• A 52-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for six counts of second-degree theft and vehicle prowl. Bail $5,000.
• A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree reckless burning. Bail $1,000.
• A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree assault. No bail.
• A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact order violation. No bail.
• A 48-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run unattended. Bail $45,200.
• A 31-year-old Selah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 20-year-old Woodinville man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless driving and resisting arrest. Bail $1,500.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for six counts of no contact order violation/domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespass/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 29-year-old Arlington man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.