Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party said he is home alone and two minutes ago heard a lock snap on Orchard Road.
A large amount of razor blades were reported on East 19th Avenue and North Alder Street.
The reporting party received an alert on her phone and saw footage of two men approaching her residence on Thrall Road.
A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
A 1999 Toyota Tacoma reportedly hit a deer on Westside Road. The deer was injured, but still alive.
A 2001 Subaru Outback reportedly was egged on South Chestnut Street.
A fuel spill was reported on state Route 97.
A Nissan reportedly hit a tree at the Bullfrog roundabout.
A contractor reportedly struck a light pole while driving on the Central Washington University campus.
A speed limit sign reportedly was tagged with graffiti on West Umptanum Road.
Two men reportedly were assaulting each other on Interstate 90, milepost 118.
The reporting party reportedly stopped for a pedestrian and was rear-ended on West Jackson Avenue and South Main Street.
Eight or nine men reportedly were pushing each other and arguing on East Ellington Street.
Graffiti was reported on the south side of a building on South Main Street.
A man reportedly was jumping in front of vehicles and acting erratically on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob.
A single motorcycle collision was reported on state Route 970 and Swauk Prairie Road.
A neighbor reportedly was walking in the alley with a wheelbarrow and a machete on West Seventh Avenue. The reporting party was concerned it may have been stolen.
A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.
A utility trailer reportedly was stolen on Interstate 90, milepost 133.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party hit an animal, either a dog or a coyote, on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
A friendly golden retriever was reported near the pumps of a gas station on Gladmar Road.
A van reportedly struck a guard rail on Lake Easton Road.
A vehicle reportedly was broken into on state Route 10, milepost 89.5 while the reporting party was floating the river.
A man and woman reportedly were fighting in a parking lot on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Several head of cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Clerf Road and Windy Ridge Lane.
Vehicles reportedly were driving through Cle Elum at a high rate of speed due to the Interstate 90 detour.
The reporting party was concerned that the volume of traffic in Cle Elum due to the Interstate 90 detour would make it difficult for police and emergency vehicles to travel through town.
A Subaru Forester reportedly was driving in the oncoming traffic lanes on No. 6 Road and Fern Road.
There were multiple reports of vehicles exiting Interstate 90, milepost 80 using the onramp.
A burglary was reported on Yellowstone Road.
The reporting party believes subjects stole a generator on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A woman reportedly was in a store on South Main Street wearing only her underwear. The reporting party believed she was going to shoplift. The woman had a cart full of items.
A man reportedly was on the roof of the pavilion at Rotary Pavilion yelling stuff about mental health.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Flames were observed on the right side of the roadway on Interstate 82, milepost 8.
Smoke was coming from an RV at Indian John Rest Stop on Interstate 90.
Smoke reportedly was coming from an apartment on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
A pickup reportedly was on fire in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A barbecue reportedly was on fire on Silver Creek Road.
Subjects reportedly had a charcoal grill on Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a van four or five people were pushing up a hill on Interstate 90, milepost 69.
A fire in an outbuilding was reported on Clerf Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming off a field in the area of Dirt Road.
A small fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 92.
A brush fire reportedly was starting on Interstate 90, milepost 132.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Renton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $3,000.
A 32-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violating a no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $2,000.
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 25-year-old South Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. No bail.