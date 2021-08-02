Kittcom received the following calls on July 31-Aug. 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Garbage reportedly was blocking the roadway on the Bullfrog Road roundabout.
A man reportedly was outside howling and making other noises on Canyon Road.
Garbage reportedly was dumped in a store’s dumpster on North Pearl Street.
A black and white calf reportedly was loose on the roadway on Broadview Road.
A lock reportedly had been removed from a tenant’s unit and replaced with another one on North Wenas Street. Some tools had been stolen from the unit.
A package reportedly was stolen on North Pine Street.
A lantern and chair reportedly were stolen at the Lake Kachess Campground.
A subject who reportedly shoplifted earlier in the week was back in the store on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
A neighbor reportedly yelled obscenities at the reporting party and said, “You’ll have yours coming to you,” on West Rainier Avenue.
A dog reportedly was on top of an apartment complex on East Juniper Avenue.
Two juveniles reportedly were smoking marijuana under the trees on West University Way.
There was a report of someone shooting what sounded like a muzzleloader on Lyon Rock.
A package was reported stolen on East Second Avenue.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a GMC Denali on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A burglary reportedly was observed on a security camera on North Chestnut Street.
The reporting party said subjects were at his residence on Mountain River Trails stealing items.
A vehicle reportedly was side-swiped by another vehicle on South Thorp Highway.
A subject reportedly was trying to stop vehicles and ask for money in a parking lot off of First Street in Cle Elum.
A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Fourth Avenue.
The reporting party had a booth set up on North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue. Two male subjects were calling the reporting party a white supremacist and harassing the booth.
Someone reportedly tried to siphon gas from a 1959 GMC pickup parked in an alley off of Second Avenue.
A large branch reportedly was blocking the sidewalk on Third Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at a location on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly was observed chasing a woman and yelling obscenities on state Route 97.
A customer reportedly was at a drive-through on South Canyon Road attempting to pay with fake money.
An assault was reported on Seventh Street and Madison Avenue in Cle Elum.
A stop sign reportedly was missing at Reecer Creek Road and Tyler Road.
A bicyclist reportedly was hit by a vehicle on West Second Street and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
Two horses reportedly were loose in a field on Kern Road.
Fireworks were reported at Cle Elum River Campground.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Rainier Street.
Reporting party said her keys were stolen on South Pearl Street and East Capitol Avenue.
A wallet reportedly was stolen from a 2015 Toyota Tundra parked on North Cora Street.
A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen on Chepoda Road.
The reporting party was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on West Second Street in Cle Elum. The vehicle then left the scene.
A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Honda Element parked on East 18th Avenue.
The reporting party observed a man pointing a gun at vehicles passing by on Wilson Creek Road and Thomas Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West Rainier Avenue.
A skateboard was reported stolen on East University Way.
The reporting party said he accidentally drove his Hyundai into a ditch off of North Currier Street.
An injured dog, possibly with a broken leg, was reported at a restaurant on Twin Pines Drive near Cle Elum.
A cat reportedly was struck and killed by a vehicle on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
Two vehicles reportedly were broken into on West 11th Avenue.
A Chevy Suburban reportedly drove through a cowboy fence on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A customer reportedly was intoxicated and belligerent on South Canyon Road.
An attended campfire was reported on Spring Chinook Way.
A barn reportedly was on fire on Teanaway Road.
A small fire was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
A fire was reported in a trailer on South Industrial Way.
A campfire was reported on Lake Cabins Road.
A fire in a fire pit was reported on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob.
Subjects reportedly were sitting around a wood-burning campfire on Salmon la Sac Road.
There was a report of smoke and the smell of plastic inside a building on North Pearl Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 31-Aug. 2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 48-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault ad fourth-degree domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence, failure to appear/pay or appear, failure to appear/fourth-degree assault and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $47,200.