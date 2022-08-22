Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Two engines reportedly were vandalized on East Bowers Road.
• A woman reportedly came into the store, stole change and left on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Two men reportedly were fighting on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• Subjects reportedly were vandalizing a chimney and roof on Willey Lane near Cle Elum. This has been an ongoing problem for the past three years.
• A tractor reportedly was stolen out of a shed on East Mountain View Avenue. The shed’s lock and door were broken.
• A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on North Airport Road and East Helena Avenue.
• A guest reportedly had to cancel a reservation due to contracting COVID on Whispering Pines Drive. The reporting party was unable to give a refund and the guest threatened to come to the location and spread COVID.
• A dog reportedly was locked inside a blue Mazda sedan in a parking lot on South Water Street.
• The reporting party heard what sounded like a high-powered rifle on Crawford Street and Salmon la Sac Road.
• Two men reportedly were physically assaulting each other on South Main Street.
• Prescription medication reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on North Ruby Street.
• A wallet reportedly was stolen on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party lost control of his vehicle on Umptanum Road.
• Someone reportedly slashed the tires of the reporting party’s Chevy Tahoe on North Wildcat Way.
• A 2022 Subaru Outback reportedly was broken into on East Third Street in Cle Elum. A drone, cologne, Oakley sunglasses and a duffel bag were stolen. The vehicle was locked.
• Juveniles reportedly were shoving each other’s faces into exhaust pipes of vehicles at Mountain View Park.
• A stop sign reportedly was knocked down on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on North Pacific Street.
• A vehicle reportedly ran into a fence on Wilson Creek Road. The vehicle is stuck in a ditch but the owner is not on the scene.
• A fawn was struck and was in the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Cooke Canyon Road. The fawn was not dead yet.
• A woman in her 20s with dark hair and wearing a sweatshirt and gray pants reportedly was laying in the roadway on Gobblers Knob Road and Westside Road.
• Two subjects reportedly were shooting high-caliber rifles on Umptanum Road, milepost 8.5.
• A catalytic converter reportedly was cut from a red Toyota Tundra on state Route 10.
• A toilet seat reportedly was tagged at a restaurant on North Main Street. The reporting party has the receipt of the customer believed responsible.
• Subjects reportedly were shooting guns on Wadsworth Loop.
• A non-injury collision involving a green Ford Escape and a brown Chevy Malibu was reported on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
• Approximately 10 naked subjects were sitting on the north side of the Vantage boat launch. Some were having intercourse.
• A hit and run was reported at Gold Creek Sno Park.
• Two black cows were reported in the roadway on Parke Creek Road, milepost .5.
• Two subjects reportedly stole beer on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Two light-colored Labs reportedly were loose on North Ruby Street.
• A hole in a window caused by a pellet gun was reported on North Anderson Street.
• A mailbox reportedly was run over on Pheasant Lane.
• Two English pitbulls reportedly were in the roadway on West University Way.
• A horse reportedly was loose on Lower Peoh Point Road and McDonald Road.
• A mailbox reportedly was struck on West Dry Creek Road.
• An unknown subject reportedly left a dog in the self-pet wash on South Water Street. The dog was crying and appeared to be hot.
• A sorrel mustang with a saddle and gear ran away after bucking off a rider at the Washington State Horse Park. The horse was possibly in the area of Bullfrog Road.
• A gray semi tractor-trailer reportedly was struck by a pickup on state Route 97.
• The street appeared to be sinking toward the creek at East Fifth Avenue and North Walnut Street. There is a hole in the roadway.
• Five cows reportedly were in the roadway on West Bowers Road.
• A brown pitbull jumped a fence and bit the reporting party on North Brook Lane.
• A man reportedly rolled his pickup in a ditch on Badger Pocket Road.
• Four juveniles reportedly were on the roof of a house under construction on Yale Road.
• A maroon pickup reportedly went into a ditch on Look Road and Hungry Junction Road.
• A bear reportedly was by a building on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn with its head in a garbage can.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi with a yard machine on the back reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
• The reporting party could see a yellowish growing light on the northeast portion of Easton Ride. The reporting party believed it to be a fire.
• A campfire was reported on the north side of South Thorp Highway.
• A campfire was reported on the left of Salmon la Sac Road, milepost 3.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/unlawful inhalation. Bail $15,000.
• A 19-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
• A 52-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 28-year-old Covington man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 38-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 27-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• An 18-year-old Selah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol. Bail $500.
• A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
\• A 45-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $200.
• A 38-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
• A 51-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000/
• A 34-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $1,200.