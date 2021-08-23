Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly struck a building and then left the scene on East Third Avenue.
A large dog was reported on East Second Street and Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer and Teanaway Road, milepost 5.
The reporting party has a video of a subject going through mailboxes on North Ellington Street.
A large amount of small gravel was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender Road.
A sectional and two mattresses reportedly were dumped on property on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A dozen goats reportedly were in a driveway very close to the road on South Thorp Highway.
A large black dog reportedly was wandering around a neighborhood and North Green Parks Drive.
A power line reportedly blew off a pole and was on the ground sparking on Harold Road.
Fireworks were reported at the Roza Recreation Area.
An assault was reported on state Route 97.
A 1999 Audi reportedly was broken into on Airport Road.
A cat reportedly had been left in a trailer without food or water since Thursday on Canyon Road.
A theft was reported on Airport Road.
A person reported hearing three gunshots then a scream and then five more gunshots on East 18th Avenue.
A break-in was reported at a rental yard on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A mini Aussie reportedly fell into the water on the Yakima River.
A cell phone was reported stolen on state Route 97.
The theft of a toy hauler carrying a side-by-side was reported on Airport Road.
The reporting party locked her 2-year-old son and her keys in her vehicle at Centennial Park in Roslyn. The keys were in the ignition.
A hit and run was reported on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Two juveniles reportedly shoplifted from a store on South Pearl Street.
A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street.
A pregnant dog reportedly was running at large on West Umptanum Road. The dog would not let anyone near it.
A subject came out of a residence across the street from a restaurant on state Route 903 in Ronald and pointed a pistol at the reporting party.
A loud explosion, possibly an M80, was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Prospect Street.
A dead deer was reported in an alley off of Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
The pedestrian crossing signal light reportedly was not working on North Main Street and West University Way.
A neighbor reportedly put a sign on the reporting party’s fence saying, “Eat asphalt, kick asphalt, repeat,” on North Brook Court.
A dog reportedly chased a person on East Capitol Avenue.
A large, blue suitcase reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Rope Rider Drive.
The reporting party had a video of a man attempting to get into the reporting party’s and a neighbor’s residences on South Pearl Street.
Water reportedly was coming out of a metal cap in the middle of the intersection at North Water Street and West University Way.
There was a report of an injured bear on Coal Mine Trail.
A tree reportedly fell on a power line on North Dennis Street.
A street indicator and stop sign reportedly blew over on West Sixth Avenue and North Nanum Street.
A large garbage can reportedly was in the roadway on East University Way and North Maple Street.
A smoke investigation was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.
An attended campfire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 84.
A small grass fire was reported on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly was burning weeds around a structure with propane torches on Highland Loop.
A subject with a fire was reported on a beach off of Lake Cabins Road in Ronald.
A large campfire was reported on Peoh Place and Upper Peoh Point Road.
An attended campfire was reported a half-mile west of the South Cle Elum Bridge along the river.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. Bail $50,100,
A 24-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.