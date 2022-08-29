Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi-truck with a trailer carrying concrete reportedly backed into a stop sign and fence on North Kittitas Street and West Fourth Avenue.
• Power lines reportedly were down in a backyard on Dry Creek Road.
• A man reportedly was detained while attempting to steal an item on First Street in Cle Elum.
• A resident reportedly was placing flags on fence posts on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway and with the wind, the flags were blowing in a way that disrupted the view of incoming traffic.
• A tree reportedly was down and blocking the roadway on South Pearl Street and East Manitoba Avenue.
• A small plane reportedly landed in a field off Thrall Road. The reporting party advised it was not a planned landing.
• Mail, including a Social Security check, was reported stolen on Gobblers Knob Road.
• A collision involving a vehicle and a cow was reported on state Route 97 and Hungry Junction Road.
• A subject reportedly punched the reporting party and then left in a gray Nissan on East Helena Avenue.
• Unknown subjects reportedly were recklessly shooting at French Cabin Creek.
• Several gunshots reportedly were heard outside a window on Yakima River Terrace Road.
• A loud explosion, possibly a transformer, was reported on state Route 970.
• A chainsaw was reported stolen from a yard on West 10th Avenue.
• A 2001 Dodge pickup with a white canopy reportedly was stolen on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• A Toyota Tundra reportedly was broken into and the ignition punched on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly ran into the reporting party’s well and then left the scene on Kittitas Highway.
• Unknown subjects reportedly had been shooting rifles in the area of Osprey Drive near Cle Elum.
• A power line or phone line was reported down across the roadway on West First Avenue in Kittitas.
• A German shepherd reportedly was loose in the area of the roadway on Hayward Road and state Route 10 near Cle Elum.
• The reporting was concerned about a group of juveniles advertising a car wash at the intersection of West Mountain View Avenue and South Canyon Road distracting drivers.
• A black bear was reported in a yard on West Helena Avenue. The reporting party has goats and small horses.
• The reporting party’s roommate took a photograph of the reporting party’s biological parents and won’t return it on McDonald Road.
• A dog reporting was in a red Kia Sportage in a parking lot on South Water Street. The back windows were open a little.
• A bear reportedly was at the front door going through a garbage can on West Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
• Diesel reportedly was stolen from a truck while it was parked on South Canyon Road.
• A mad bull reportedly was in the roadway on Lester Road and Schnebly Road.
• There was a third-party report of a bear on West Bender Road and North Water Street.
• A large bear was reported in a yard on No. 245 Road in Roslyn.
• Four dogs were reported in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road. They might have belonged to a homeless encampment in the area.
• A woman in her early 20s reportedly was stealing items from vendors at the Roslyn Farmers Market.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke reportedly was coming from willow trees leaning on power lines on Rader Road. There was sizzling and smoke but no visible flames.
• A fire in the tree line was reported on the southwest corner of Kachess Lake.
• The reporting party could see a campfire through the trees off Timber Cove Drive. It was unknown if the fire was attended.
• A possible chimney fire was reported on First Street in Roslyn.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 53-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant, criminal trespass and residential burglary. Bail $6,000.
• A 34-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
• A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 25-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and operating a vehicle without valid identification. Bail $300.
• A 63-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 20-year-old Warrenton, Oregon woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
• A 32-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
• A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. No bail.
• A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. No bail.
• A 24-year-old Seattle woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary. No bail.
• A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree assault. No bail.
• A 44-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.