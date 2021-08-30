Aug. 30 blotter: Man looking for a bottle opener Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The reporting party believed someone was in her yard on East Mountain View Avenue. The yard had been sprayed with hydroseed and there were footprints. A vehicle prowl was reported on North Walnut Street.The reporting party’s 6-year-old reportedly was bitten by a stray cat on Vantage Highway.A collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road.A silver bicycle reportedly was stolen at Kiwanis Park.A cow reportedly was running at large on Westside Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.A North Trails Edge Drive resident reported ongoing harassment from neighbors. They found a dead bird and feces on their porch.Someone reportedly struck a propane line while digging in their backyard on Pine Glen Drive in Cle Elum.A semi reportedly struck a light at an intersection on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.A black, medium-sized dog with a gray face reportedly was at large on East Second Street in Cle Elum.Graffiti was reported on the pavement on West Helena Avenue.A man reportedly stole two loaves of bread and a hand-held scanner on West First Street in Cle Elum.A man reportedly was running into traffic and asking for change on West University Way and North Main Street.A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended at a stoplight on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue. There were no reported injuries.The reporting party’s dog chased a cat into the front yard, which knocked rocks into the neighbor’s yard. The neighbor then threatened to shoot the reporting party’s dog on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.A non-injury collision was reported on West Dry Creek Road and West Creekside Road.A subject reportedly locked their keys in their vehicle while it was running at Big Pines Campground.Two dogs reportedly were locked in a GMC for the past 15 minutes on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn. The dogs were barking and appeared in distress.Four adults and a dog reportedly lost two paddles in the Yakima River. They were stuck on the side of the river toward state Route 10.A man reportedly was yelling obscenities at subjects on a bench at Rotary Pavilion.Subjects reportedly had been camping at Matoon Lake for about a month. The reporting party believes there is no camping at that location.Two women and a man reportedly stole Tequila from a story on South Pearl Street.The reporting party was concerned that her 26-year-old coworker was behaving inappropriately around a 16-year-old coworker at a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road.An ATV was reported stolen on state Route 970 and state Route 97.A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.A woman reportedly was robbed on South Main Street.A man, who had been drinking, walked into the back of a business on North Pearl Street through the beer garden. He brought his own beer and was looking for a bottle opener. He was asked to leave. A dead deer was reported on the shoulder of the roadway on Canyon Road and Woodhouse Loop.The reporting party said he did not know where he was. He’d been ditched by his so-called friends near Easton. He’d been walking around but has difficulty seeing due to astigmatism. He needed a ride back to Fife.A man reportedly was passing out on a bench outside a club on Pearl Street. He did not know his address.There was a report of graffiti on recently built homes on Bullfrog Road.A stop sign and pole at the intersection of East Falcon Road and North Airport Road reportedly were on the ground.A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 10.An ASV Skid Steer RT75 reportedly was stolen on East Hyak Drive.A white Infinity women’s bicycle reportedly was stolen on East 14th Avenue.A vehicle prowl was reported on West University Way.An Airport Road resident reported that it appeared that someone tried to break into her apartment. There was damage to the door frame and it appears someone tried to remove screws from metal plates.A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on Bullfrog Road.A burglary was reported on Westside Road.A possible theft at a convenience store on West University Way was reported.A 16-year-old male reportedly was in custody for shoplifting at a store on North Ruby Street.Both stop signs were reported missing at state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.A vehicle reportedly drove into a ditch off of Burke Road near Cle Elum.A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Huntzinger Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An outside fire was reported off of Dumbarton Road in Ronald.Three campfires were reported in the RV area of Lake Easton State Park.The reporting party was cleaning their oven and it started sparking on West Fifth Avenue and North Pierce Street.A smoke plume was reported on state Route 10 and state Route 97.A wood-burning fire was reported on state Route 97.A smoke investigation was reported off of Teanaway Road, milepost 2.An attended wood-burning campfire in a pit was reported on Lake Cabins Road in Ronald.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant. ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant. Bail $7,500. 