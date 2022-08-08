Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party put her Ford Escape in reverse but it went forward instead, hitting three unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot on North Cle Elum Street.
• A brindle pit mix, wearing a chained collar and no tags reportedly was loose on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
• The attempted theft of a battery was reported on Dan Lane in Kittitas.
• There was a fourth-party report of a burglary on Kachess Lake Road.
• A stop sign reportedly had been completely run over on Badger Pocket Road and Cleman Road.
• There was a report of a semi off the side of the roadway on state Route 97 and state Route 970 and a man trying to break into it with a crowbar.
• Fifty feet of railroad track reportedly had been covered by a collapsed hillside near the Lmuma Boat Launch.
• A goat and a blue heeler reportedly were running loose in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road, milepost .5.
• Five boxes of cereal that the reporting party did not order were delivered to her residence on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
• A wallet reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Taneum Road.
• A theft was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
• A phone was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
• Dead baby goats were reported on the bank near an irrigation canal on Hungry Junction Road.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of a man driving a Ford F350 diesel at a high rate of speed, stomping on the accelerator whenever he sees neighbors or children nearby on Jennie Circle in Kittitas.
• A Shetland pony was reported in the roadway on Lower Green Canyon Road.
• The reporting party found a bear in his house and was unable to get the bear out on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly crashed into a store on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Two rabbits were reported in a yard on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A collision involving a Toyota Camry was reported on Sky Meadows Drive.
• A dead deer was reported in a ditch on Brown Road.
• A motorcycle was reported down on the road on South Canyon Road.
• A subject in a GMC Sierra reportedly slammed on his breaks and pointed a gun at the reporting party on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A man requested to speak to law enforcement regarding his dog being taken and sold on East Berry Road.
• Racial slurs reportedly were written on the side of a building on North Chestnut Street.
• A bear was reported on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
• Someone reportedly broke a window on Chevy Suburban on East Helena Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly appeared to roll off the side of the roadway on state Route 970. There were beer cans around the vehicle.
• A man reportedly was spraying something on city garbage cans, bike racks and the sidewalk on East Fourth Avenue and North Water Street.
• A Honda Pilot reportedly struck a semi on state Route 97.
• A safe reportedly had been tampered with on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Two dogs reportedly were locked inside a Nissan Altima on North First Street in Roslyn.
• A burglary was reported on Crusoe Lane.
• Subjects reportedly were selling eight huskies in a cage on South Water Street. The dogs were all in one cage on top of each other.
• A burglary was reported on Kachess Lake Road.
• A Central Transit van reportedly was rear-ended on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A woman driving a Chevrolet dually reportedly struck another vehicle on Kachess Lake Road.
• The reporting party advised she heard five gunshots on East Tacoma Avenue.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a guardrail on Salmon la Sac Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire was reported on the Wild Horse Wind Farm.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Bar 14 Road and Naneum Road.
• Several attended campfires were reported at the Taneum Junction campground.
• A smoldering garbage can was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 94.
• A man reportedly was burning a log across the pond from the public at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A jet ski reportedly was on fire at Lake Easton State Park.
• A brush fire was reported on Circle Ross Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Everett woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $20,000.
• A 33-year-old Boise, Idaho woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.