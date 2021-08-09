Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly was broken into on West Umptanum Road.
A hit and run was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was beating a woman and had his hands around her neck on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported at Rotary Park.
A vehicle reportedly was stolen on North Second Street in Roslyn.
A hit and run was reported on North Brook Court.
Debris and a tarp were reported in the roadway on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
An assault was reported on West Fourth Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor’s chickens being out on Third Street in Cle Elum.
A German shepherd reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
A three-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 76.5.
A white cow was reported on the side of the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.
Unknown subjects reportedly were shooting bottle rockets on East White Birch Avenue.
Unknown subjects reportedly left two gas cans on the reporting party’s lawn on South Pine Street.
The reporting party believed someone was trying to break into his residence through the crawl space on Walnut Street.
A cow reportedly was on the loose on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.
A customer was unable to pay for his service as the card they were using was declined on South Main Street. They said they with come back with payment, but have not returned.
A man was witnessed peaking in windows and rattling doors on South Canyon Road.
A burglary was reported on North Walnut Street.
A Jeep Cherokee reportedly missed a turn and went into a ditch off of Caribou Road and Vantage Highway.
The reporting party said she was sleeping and someone walked into her residence and bedroom on West Dry Creek Road. Her boyfriend woke up and pushed the intruder out of the residence.
A black calf reportedly was loose in the area of a construction site on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek.
A burglary was reported on Mountain Rivers Trail.
A hit and run was reported on Gladmar Road.
A dead fawn was reported in an irrigation ditch off of Brondt Road.
A BMX bicycle was reported stolen on East King Place.
A man in his 20s reportedly had been in a ditch throwing rocks for the past hour on Hanson Road.
A burglary was reported on East 18th Avenue.
A vehicle struck a parked car on East Fourth Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue.
A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 10, milepost 98.5.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
There was a report that “$OHR” was engraved on a bathroom mirror on East University Way.
An SUV reportedly struck a guard rail and then left the scene on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a Ford pickup with a trailer on Westside Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a laundry room on North Dennis Street.
Smoke was reported on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly had a campfire on Bell Creek near Ronald.
A smoking vehicle was reported on state Route 970.
An outside fire was reported on East Sparks Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal impersonation. Bail $25,000.
A 24-year-old Pasco man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $5,000.