Panthers Seahawks Football

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (20) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, in Seattle.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball.

This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in Seattle’s hopes of a division title.


Tags

Recommended for you