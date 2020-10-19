Piecing the thing together is like working on a spilled milk jigsaw puzzle. There’s a lot of moving parts, different shapes and sizes. The effort to find the right fit takes a while, but when it all comes together it’s like music to your ears.
The Ellensburg Big Band musical video production on YouTube has become a popular way for the band to stay connected during the pandemic restrictions. Trumpeter Tony Swartz does the video and part-time bassist Jon Griswold, whose wife Becky is on piano, does the audio.
It’s not like MTV where the sound and video teams roll in with the million-dollar equipment with a crew of 12. Each member of the Big Band records themselves playing their portion of the production. Some have professional equipment, most record with a cell phone or IPad.
Then Swartz and Griswold go to work.
“I do a little bit of editing and a lot of processing,” Griswold said. “I run it through compression and EQ’s to place all the different instruments where I want it in the mix.
“I compile each individual piece and compile it into a program and then line it up timing-wise and go from there. It’s been a lot of fun. It beats working for a living.”
They do the audio first, then Swartz puts together video, piecing each instrument with its sound. It’s a little bit Hollywood Squares and a little bit Zoom, but it all comes together under the careful eye of the mix guys.
“I take the video and put in a grid and match ‘em up in terms of timing,” Swartz said. “There are definitely all kinds of issues that come with the process. There are some instruments more difficult than others.
“For instance, with the bass player it is a lot harder to look him pulling strings with a slight delay and matching it up to make it look normal.”
In a live performance setting, the saxophone section might be located up front, along with the trombone section. The trumpets are set behind the trombones and the rhythm section is in its place. But with the video production, there is a certain mix and match to the visual with instruments placed in a circular location.
The video idea has certain merits in that people who might be placed in the back onstage are very visual. If there’s have a certain player of interest, viewers can dial in and watch them in action. As the number moves along, each band member is playing and moving with the sound and it comes across like a well-oiled machine.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun. We’ve done two now. The second was different by adding the vocalist and putting him right in the middle of the mix,” Swartz said. “With this format, you can see everybody up close and that seems to be appealing.”
Said Griswold, “With the “Back with the Band” video, it ended up being 25 audio files because it was six channels for drums. It takes a while to put it all together. I usually send Tony one big audio file and he pieces it together with the video.”
The latest production, “Back with the Band,” added vocalist Tim Sorey to give the 19-piece sound a new twist.
“Jon and Tony have done an excellent job with these video productions,” band leader and trumpet player Bruce Herman said. “We added an extra trombone this last time and had five trumpets instead of four.
“It’s not easy. But we love to stay connected with our fans and continue to play, yet stay safe. Some bands in Yakima are doing live streaming, but in Ellensburg it’s a challenge because of the COVID-19 restrictions. This is a way to continue playing. With the last production, we chatted with fans afterward and that was nice.”