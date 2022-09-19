Support Local Journalism


Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross.

Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the title. Houston, who sits 123rd in the Professional Bull Rider standings, was the top bull rider in the competition where 21 riders took on some of the rankest bulls Summit Pro Rodeo had to offer.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

