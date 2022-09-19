Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross.
Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the title. Houston, who sits 123rd in the Professional Bull Rider standings, was the top bull rider in the competition where 21 riders took on some of the rankest bulls Summit Pro Rodeo had to offer.
Cody Wingardner was the Bucket List Bull Riding Champion. He didn’t quite make the abbreviated six-second ride, but stayed aboard for five seconds to bring home the trophy.
On the track, Jaden Dahners was the Pro Men’s Endurocross champion, banking $1,975. Jackson Rice ($1,500) was second and Keith Sweeten ($1,000) was third.
The competition included the best Enduro riders in the Pacific Northwest, who took on the challenges of an excellently designed course in the arena. The track design included a rock garden, stacked logs, tires, a tunnel and whoop de dos where they copped serious air down the back straight away.
Layton Smail collected $600 in winning the Pro Men’s Dash For Cash championship. Jaden Dahners ($300) was second and Justin McGovern came in third ($100).
The Women’s Open Expert championship went to Olivia Pugh, who won a Custom Trophy Buckle Purse. Jaimie Parks and Allyson Tonsgard rounded out the top three, finishing second and third, respectively.
It was a good night for a good cause. Proceeds from the event went to The Ryan Thompson Memorial Community Youth Fishing Derby for 2023, an annual event involving youth and law enforcement every April that honors and remembers Thompson.