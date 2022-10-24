Kraken Blackhawks Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Filip Roos, right, controls the puck against Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie, left, and center Karson Kuhlman during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins.

Tags

Recommended for you