Although it’s not clear yet how it may look, county officials will soon have the chance to examine a proposal for redistricting.
According to Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit, the Redistricting Advisory Committee will present a draft of the proposed redistricting plan to the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners in February.
The committee, which is composed of two Democrats, two Republicans, and one nonpartisan representative was created through a BOCC resolution in November. The auditor’s office presented its plan to the committee in December, who has approved the plan. They will present the plan as a recommendation to the BOCC for their approval.
“This is the first time we’ve had this,” Pettit said of the committee, saying that it is somewhat common in both medium and large-sized counties. “It’s very nonpartisan, and we look at it from the administrative side of managing the elections process.”
The process, which happens every 10 years in accordance with the national census has been an intensive operation at the county level, including information gathering and using tools such as GIS mapping technology. Pettit said the process, which began in early fall when the county received final census data, has been moving along at a solid pace.
“We’re not out of sync with where the majority of our state’s counties are,” he said.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU
As for the effect on residents, Pettit said redistricting generally does not have an impact on school, fire, water, or sewer districts. One exception he pointed out is with the school districts such as Ellensburg’s that have director districts, in which those lines will have to be redrawn.
“That’s one of the things they are going to have to do,” he said. “They aren’t up against the same deadlines we are. They have until the end of 2022, as their elections are in 2023.”
Pettit said the process is identical for cities that have council districts, but that they have the same deadline as the affected school districts.
As far as any increase in taxes are concerned, Pettit said redistricting has nothing to do with property assessments or anything of that sort.
One district that is affected by the current deadline is the Kittitas County Public Utility District, as one of its commissioners is on the ballot in 2022. Pettit said the same goes for the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, as Commissioner Brett Wachsmith’s position is on the ballot in this year’s election.
“Really what that affects is how we manage and determine what our commissioner district lines are going to look like,” Pettit said of the redistricting process. “It is ultimately the county commissioner’s authority and responsibility to approve or draw those commissioner district lines.”
One aspect Pettit said factors into the timing of the redistricting process are the potential changes coming at the state level regarding both legislative and congressional districts, in case the state’s plan alters the current lines. As precinct lines within the county can’t cross congressional or legislative district lines, Pettit said the county’s plan has to be congruent with those at the state level.
HOW IT WORKS
When it comes to adjusting the districts, Pettit said each district has to be as close to equal in population as possible.
“That’s population, not registered voters,” he said.
Another task Pettit said staff is charged with is looking at the 59 voting precincts within the county. The precincts cannot cross city boundaries, nor can they cross county commissioner districts.
“When we look at our commissioner districts and try to equalize population, we have to look at what we’re going to be needing to do if anything with our precinct boundaries,” Pettit said of the various challenges faced by staff in producing the draft. “We have precincts that we’re probably going to have to combine, and we have precincts that we may need to split.”
Another law Pettit pointed out is that no voting precinct can have more than 1,500 voters, and he said there are a few precincts within the county that are pushing that number. An additional challenge he said staff is tasked with is anticipating future growth in both population and potential city annexation as they apply to the voting precincts located along the city limits.
“Once the city annexes that property, it becomes part of that city precinct because the precinct can’t cross city boundary lines,” he said. “We have to look and guess with as much knowledge as we can get as to what potential there is for population growth within certain areas of the city. We also need to take that into effect when looking at what our county commissioner districts are going to look like.”
Although there is no hard deadline for when the final redistricting plan for the county must be adopted by, Pettit said the sooner it is adopted, the better prepared county voters will be in upcoming elections.
“People are going to want to know earlier than later which commissioner district they are in,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts that we have to think about as we approach this, and we have to play with the pieces of the puzzle to see how they are going to match.”