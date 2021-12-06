Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The portable folding sign out front on the sidewalk is handwritten in colorful magic marker announcing the new location.

He’s hoping to get one of those giant Nashville neon, big guitar signs down the road, but for the time being, the Boogie Man Music store is settling in on Second Avenue.

Owner Ted Easton moved the musical repair-slash-retail store a couple of weeks ago, and already the local musicians are following the trail of bread crumbs to the guy that keeps the music flowing.

“I heard him play the other day and the guy can play guitar like crazy,” singer/songwriter Billy Maguire said. “I had no idea he was that good. He can shred it man.

“I’m just really happy to have him here. He’s a good kid and treats everybody really fair, and that’s the thing I appreciate more than anything.”

Easton does retail sales, anything from ukuleles to acoustic and electric guitars to drums and accessories like pick-ups and mics. But the mainstay of his business is repair.

“Ted’s awesome. If something’s broken, he takes care of it pretty quick. I can play, but I’m not confident enough to try and fix my own guitars,” CobraHawk guitarist Devin Duncan said. “We played a show in September and a screw ripped out of my guitar while I was onstage playing.

“We had another gig coming up later that week, so I went in to see if he could fix it ASAP. I have other guitars, but this was my primary and needed it right away, so it was urgent. He ended up fixing it that day and I was good to go.”

And the beat goes on on Second Avenue. The new location is a 1,100 square foot building where Brookside Funeral Home used to be.

“Everybody has been making jokes that it might be haunted,” Easton said with a laugh. “I’m just a one-man show, so any little bit of company is good. But it’s just a great small town shop and I really like this new location.”

The shop itself is a musician’s paradise with rows of guitars lining the walls, both acoustic and electric. In the back room there’s a drum kit, amplifiers, and assortment of accessories. But more importantly, with the new space, there is room for the repair side.

“Part of the reason of moving into this new space is actually having a workshop instead of doing the work on the front counter,” he said. “I can have my stuff set up and work on instruments in a way that really works for me.

“I do a lot of vintage repair work. It’s more guitars and amps and not so much sound systems. I also buy and sell a lot of vintage stuff. The thing about vintage is that it’s generally been played a long time and there’s stuff that has to be fixed.”

He’s still holding out for the day when Dave Matthews walks in to have a look around between gigs at The Gorge. But right now, Easton’s happy to take care of the local musicians and keep the music flowing on the home front.

“Ted’s a good guy and I’m just really glad there’s a local music shop,” said Chuck Boom guitarist Al Kaatz, who’s toured with Bonnie Bramlett, Bo Diddley and Doug Kershaw.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.