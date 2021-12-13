Brady Minor, Derrick Begay win second round and money in 6 of 10 events at the NFR By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Brady Minor, pictured her winning the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2018, and his partner Derrick Begay cashed in early at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Championships, winning the second round in the team roping in 3.9 seconds for a $26,997 (each). Daily Record file photo Brady Minor, pictured here winning at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2018, and his Derrick Begay won money in 6 of 10 rounds at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Daily Record file photo Stetson Wright, pictured at the Ellensburg Rodeo, won his third consecutive all-around cowboy world championship at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAS VEGAS — Trying to beat the house in Las Vegas is every gambler’s dream and Brady Minor and his partner Derrick Begay cashed in early at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Championships, winning the second round in the team roping in 3.9 seconds for a $26,997 (each).They managed a steady payday throughout the 10 days on the big stage, going against the best the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has — Las Vegas style. They covered six head for a payout of $47,463 through 10 rounds at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Championships, which returned to its home Las Vegas after being hosted in Arlington, Texas last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Minor, the soon-to-be 37-year-old Ellensburg native, ended the season 13th in the world ($119,341), while Begay ($128,356) was 10th among the world’s best headers. Going in, Minor talked about staying steady and making money rather than eyeing a gold buckle at the end of the day.“Those guys going in one or two have us by $70-$80,000," Minor said on the PRCA site. “If I were going in in the top five, I’d have the gold buckle in the back of my mind. But I’m with Derrick: I’d like to catch 10 and be as consistent as possible and place when it’s easy enough.”Minor has been a main stay at the Super Bowl of rodeo for the last decade, but his 11th trip to the National Finals Rodeo was a new deal all together. The Minor brothers, Riley and Brady, were on their way to their 11th NFR berth together in the last 12 years, when Riley took a big spill at the Pendleton Roundup in September.Riley suffered a broken leg when the tibia cracked off the side, and the fibula broken on the same leg he broke at San Antonio in the semifinals in 2012. He held out hopes of qualifying for the NFR and said he would have competed after surgery if he qualified. The younger Minor brother came ever so close, finishing 16th in the final RAM World Standings.“The wreck kinda cost me. But we should have had more money won not had to rely on the last few rodeos,” Riley, who was 14th in the world at the time, said in a telephone interview from Arizona. “Pendleton used to be one of my favorite rodeos, but a lot of people go down over there. It’s damn sure dangerous because the arena’s grass and it gets slick.”He was in 11th at the time and still working hard to ensure another return to Las Vegas with the end-of-the-regular-season push. Riley’s been out of the boot and back in the saddle for three weeks. He recently won Gold Buckle Beer Open Ropin’ event for a payout of $38,00.But he dang sure would have liked to be at The Mack, kickin’ tale and taking names with his brother for the 11th time.“I don’t like to take the kids to Vegas, so I went over and watched a few rounds. But mostly, I’ve been watching it on TV,” said Riley, who suffered a break at the bottom of the steel rod in his already-surgically repaired leg.Brady, who won the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2018 with Riley, had to switch gears on the fly, picking up another header. It’s not like Begay wasn’t pushing for his own recognition on the big stage. The Navajo header from Seba Dalkai, Arizona, roped at nine Wrangler National Finals Rodeos between 2008 and 2018 and was looking for a heeler after his roping partner, Cory Petska, missed the NFR qualifications. Brady Minor and Begay defeated the all-star field in the second round for the big payout. They were fifth in Rounds 1, 5, 6 and 8 and earned another paycheck with a sixth-place tie in Round 9 to finish with $47,463 through 10 rounds at the Thomas & Mack Center.As always, the stars shined bright on the big stage in Las Vegas.By the ninth round, it became a foregone conclusion that Stetson Wright was going to win his third consecutive all-around cowboy world championship. The 22-year-old from Milford, Utah was on top of the world one more time, again leaving the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo as a two-time world champion.After winning the all-around and bull riding world titles in 2020, Wright followed it up with the all-around and saddle bronc riding crowns in 2021.Wright made his first ride back at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2019 after the horrific bull riding wreck on his way to his first all-around title. This was Wright's third all-around title in a row and he broke Trevor Brazile’s PRCA record for most money won in a season at $518,011, which he accomplished in 2015. The new standard is now record $585,850.Bull riding king Sage Kimzey won his seventh world championship in eight years ($411,465). Kimzey trails only Don Gay, who finished his career with a PRCA record eight bull riding world championships.The Strong City, Oklahoma, cowboy clinched the gold buckle by splitting second in Round 10 with his 88-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Greeley Hat Works Centerfold to hold off second-place finisher Josh Frost.Genola, Utah, cowboy Kaycee Field became the greatest bareback rider in PRCA history, winning his sixth bareback world championship, finishing the season No. 1 in the standings with $357,420, outlasting Jess Pope ($340,499) by just under $17,000 dollars.The Gonzales, Louisiana, cowboy Tyler Waguespack won his third bull dogging world championship ($289,791). Waguespack, who won world crowns in 2016 and 2018, finished third in Round 10 with a 4.2-second run to collect $16,111 and finished second in the average with a 48.1-second time on 10 head.It was the third time tie-down roper Caleb Smidt collected a gold buckle in Vegas. The Texas cowboy finished his season with $318,455, also winning world championships and average titles in 2015 and 2018.Smidt posted a 7.8-second time in Round 10 to secure his third world championship and third NFR average title.Barrel racer Jordan Briggs was not to be outdone by the fellas, winning the world championship and the average championship. Briggs clocked 136.83 seconds on 10 head, a new record. 