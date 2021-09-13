Support Local Journalism


Delores Wheeler’s family dates back four generations. She grew here. She grew up in the restaurant business, and now she’s set up her latest business venture on the bottom floor of the Glahn Building on Water Street.

As she stood looking out the sub-level street side café called Brewster’s Coffee House & Café, she thought about the many unique features the business offers, then smiled.

“I like good wine, so we offer Gard Vintners red,” she said, seemingly contradicting the coffee house name on the front of the business. “Everything we have here is locally purchased. We serve all Kittitas County local.

“We have local craft beers. Our vegetables, breads, muffins are all fresh. It’s all from here in the valley.”

The breakfast and deli menu features culture fusion foods, classics with a sprinkling of specialty items that can be enjoyed in the dining room or out on the avenue while the weather permits.

But the real piece de resistance is the coffee. Brewster’s Coffee House serves Blue Star, an organic, mountain-roasted coffee. In a world where Starbucks and Dutch Bros have chiseled out their place, Brewster’s manager Samantha Haberman believes Blue Star Coffee will establish itself as one of the best in town.

“The wholesale provider Blue Star Coffee Roasters is located in Twisp. It is amazing and we are the first people in Ellensburg to bring it to the county,” said Haberman. “It’s organic, mountain roasted coffee and it has a flavor unlike any other coffee I’ve ever tasted.

Blue Star was voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine in 2017, and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest in 2012.

“Blue Star Coffee Roasters actually come in and train your staff on what they expect their coffee to taste like when its served,” Haberman said. “They want it to taste same in Chelan as it does here or any other place it’s served. They taught us how to grind it. How to adjust temperature and grind when the weather changes, all the different things that go into how it’s prepared.

“We’ve only been open two weeks and I can’t tell you how many people have come in here and say, ‘This is the best coffee in town.’ ”

Local ingredients, local wines and craft beers, handmade deli sandwiches and a breakfast menu, it’s all there. But they call it Brewster’s for a reason, and the coffee is what brings it all together at the newest coffee shop and café on Water Street.

Rodney Harwood

