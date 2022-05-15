The sounds of Big Bend Rodeo Company’s Broken Camp slamming up against the gate reverberated throughout the Ellensburg Rodeo arena Saturday night at the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs.
The bronc finally settled, the gate flew open and one of the hottest riders in PRCA saddle bronc riding did not disappoint.
Hillsdale, Wyo., cowboy Brody Cress showed why he’s ranked No. 3 in the Wrangler World standings, putting up an 87-point ride on Crash Gate to win the saddle broncs, banking $4,681 in the process.
Defending bareback champion Tanner Aus from Granite Falls, Minn., rode Bar T Rodeo’s Higher Standards to an 84.5 on Friday night and ended up sharing a piece of first-place prize money with Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont., who duplicated that score on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Faded Dreams, on Saturday. Both won $3,861 apiece.
“I got on Crash Gate last year in Reno and had some success. He’s always big and strong and you know it’s going to be a fight. It definitely was again today,” said Cress, who goes into Labor Day Weekend as the defending saddle bronc champion at the Ellensburg Rodeo.
“He’s droppy and tight coming around. I just tried to keep it rolling and make it to the 8 seconds. He’s just big and strong and you have to work to ride him.”
Tanner Butner put up an 85 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Spring Tunes Friday night and it looked like it might hold through the first stand of riders on Saturday. But Cress, a three consecutive NFR average winner working on his sixth consecutive trip to Las Vegas, made his move.
Powell, Wyo., cowboy Brody Wells matched Butner’s 85 in the second-to-last ride of the night to share a piece of second. Both earned $3,121 each.
Aus currently sits No. 9 in world standings. He took the early lead on Higher Standards before flying out to get back to Granite Falls, Minn., in time to help celebrate his daughter’s birthday on Saturday.
“I’d been on that horse one other time. I bettered my score by a couple of points, so I was pretty happy about that,” Aus said. “Coming in, having won last year made, me excited to come back.
“But it’s a new year, new horse. I’ve had good luck both years. It’s my daughter’s birthday on Saturday and I wasn’t sure I was going to make it out here this year, but it worked out good and I’m happy it did.”
Ethan Mazurenko rode Summit Pro Rodeo’s Funny Riddle to an 84 to finish third ($2,477). Bronc Marriott rode Summit horse 499 to an 82.5-point score to place fifth ($1,603) and David Peebles posted an 82 to place fifth ($1,020).
On the saddle bronc side, Logan Hay scored 83 on Bar T’s Twice Shy to finish fourth ($1,716). There was a log jam for fifth with Kole Ashbacher, Samuel Kelts and Mitch Pollock, winning $832 each with a score of 82.
It was the 14th Annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs, which added PRCA sanction last year along with Xtreme Bares and Broncs status. The one thing everyone could agree on, the rough stock available was some kind of quality.
“Daniel Beard and those guys did a great job this year bringing in great horses. We’re starting to get a lot more Xtreme Broncs events. We’re getting more attention, so we have to have good Xtreme events, or we’ll end up losing them if we don’t, and it starts with the stock,” Cress said.
“The stock here is very close to what I’ve seen at the NFR. There’s definitely horses here that have been to the finals or are going to be going to the finals sometime in their career. It’s fun to see these horses early on in the season when they’re fresh and ready to buck.”
Aus agreed, it was good stuff at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena.
“The horse I was on has taken a lot of guys to the pay window. I think I placed the last time I got on him,” Aus said. “Bar T has a lot of nice horses, so it was good to see them up here.
“I see a lot of Flying Five, Big Bend and Summit Pro Rodeo stock at the Ellensburg Rodeo and other rodeos. It was great to see a lot of good horses this time.”