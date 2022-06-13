CLE ELUM — There’s a little more gray in the beard since playing in the orchestra that backed Ray Charles and Yes, but singer/songwriter Bryce Van Parys is still making music in a number of different ways.
He plays with The Murder Hornets, which will take the stage at the Red Horse Diner on June 24. He has this country thing going, playing steel pedal with Buckboard Junction and of course a solo gig up and down the valley.
He will set up at the Ellensburg Downtown Association Night Market on June 15 to play for merchants and customers alike as they enjoy a glass of wine and search the market in the parking lot behind the Early Bird.
“Writing my own music is kind of new to me. It came out of the COVID necessity. I sat down and decided I need to write some songs,” the 1997 Central Washington University graduate said.
“I was a professional bass player for 30 years, so what I’m doing now is a COVID project that’s really taken hold and I’m working all the time now.”
His solo approach is to deliver fan favorites and base his music on audience participation with blues, Americana and a fair amount of country in the mix.
“I’ve been in bands where the set list is more what they want to do, but I like to play what people want to hear. I’ve been known to shut a song down early if people don’t seem interested and find something else. I want the audience responding.”
He finds the mixture of Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers Band, ZZ Top, with a little Eddie Rabbit and J.J. Cale blended in will make ‘em smile.
As a solo artist, he does a self-accompanied drum and bass behind his guitar work that gives it a flushed-out, trio sound. He plays anything from acoustic songs to a three-piece, self-accompanied delivery.
Van Parys is a regular on the Upper County music scene with stops at the Cle Elum Farmers Market, as well as gigs in Roslyn.
The EDA Night Market can expect an interesting delivery by a performer who knows how to play.
“Playing a concert is way different because people pay to see it and they come to hear the musician,” he said. “I have to be able to read the room. At something like (the Night Market), they want to talk and engage with the vendors.
“I’ve played a number of markets like this. If people like what I’m doing they’ll stop and listen or if a vendor is enjoying it, audience involvement is what it’s all about.”
The view from his cabin on Lake Cle Elum is stunning and helps inspire him to make music that makes the people happy from the Nodding Donkey to the Cle Elum Farmers Market to the Night Market on Main Street in Ellensburg to other venues on the West Side.
He knows how to work a room and make the music that brings them back for more.