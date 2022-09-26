Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Organizers couldn’t have script better weather if they had asked a Hollywood playwright.

The sunny fall day translated into a spectacular street party on Saturday with the Blue Bear Puppet Lab Parade weaving its way through the downtown, eventually coming down Fourth Ave.nue through the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market in the traditional kickoff to Buskers in the Burg.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you