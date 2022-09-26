Organizers couldn’t have script better weather if they had asked a Hollywood playwright.
The sunny fall day translated into a spectacular street party on Saturday with the Blue Bear Puppet Lab Parade weaving its way through the downtown, eventually coming down Fourth Ave.nue through the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market in the traditional kickoff to Buskers in the Burg.
Children took full advantage of the kids activities in what will eventually become Unity Park. Brandt Becker had the knack of throwing foam rubber axes at the Velcro target, sticking it inside the bull’s eye circle on numerous occasions.
Kaylee Bray put her special spin on a pumpkin at the pumpkin design booth. Several of the young ones played the giant checkers game, while others shot baskets or played the bucket pool reminiscent of the old beer pong game.
“She’s a lot better at it than I am. She has three already,” Seattle native Mahina Williams said, pointing at her friend Elliott Stephens, who was visiting from Kentucky.
“I think it’s cool to come here and have something like this to do,” Stephens said.
And of course, 11 musicians and entertainers made their mark on various street corners throughout the historic downtown Ellensburg.
“We had some new puppets this year, but there’s also a lot of traditional ones out there,” said Jodi Hoctor, who was named the Ellensburg Downtown Association 2021 Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Hoedown in Downtown, Buskers in the Burg and the Moments to Remember.
“This year we had a chalk art contest, bingo, magicians. We’ve had the card readers before, but we have two this year. I think this is awesome with opportunities for all ages.”
Addie Wilson was one of the first in line at the face paint booth on Rotary Pavilion. Hard to say of the pavilion will be in the new park design, but for the time being it played a integral part in the Buskers in the Burg one more time.
It wasn’t all that long removed when musicians had to march on through the driving Seattle-like rainstorm at the 2019 Buskers in the Burg. But on Saturday, sunglasses and smiles were flavor of the day.
“I’m sitting here in the sun, playing for hundreds of people walking up and down the street. Can’t beat that,” said accordion player David Parker. “This is a chance to provide an alternative form of music.
“What it boils down to is the potential of the instrument. Part of the reason the accordion has gotten a bad rap is because of the traditional music. I can’t even stand it and I’m an accordion player. So, I thought, ‘I’m going to play some pop music.’”
Up and down the avenue, there was anything from Parker’s accordion to the Thomas Creek traditional bluegrass band set up down the way to Darren Macri banging out the beat on a drum kit, paint cans and whatever else he could get his hands on. Reggie Miles had that communal, cultural folk thing going.
Local fan favorites the Killdeer String Band had it going on the corner of Fourth and Pearl, dipping into a wide-ranging repertoire of original music from its two CD’s, as well as a haunting rendition of “Halleluiah,” featuring Jenny Humphrey on the violin.
“It’s been a while since we’ve played here,” Killdeer percussionist Jacob Gibbens said. “It’s exciting, the weather’s fantastic, you can’t beat a beautiful day like this.
“I’m living in Seattle, so I’m used to the rain. So, anytime I can come hang out over here in weather like this. It’s fantastic.”
Kelly Blanchard has been performing as Captain Squirrel, the Pirate Magician for over a decade. The swaggering Pirate act was a fan favorite with the kids and had more than one walking around saying, “Arrrg.”
The card readers drew their fair share of fortune seekers. There was Laura White with the Tarot cards and Krissy the Card Reader with oracle card reading.
The fall weather was exquisite, the festival goers were out in droves and the music flowed like wine on a day dialed in by the heavens.