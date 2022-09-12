...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Chris Hobbs will be one of many musicians performing during Buskers in the Burg on Sept. 24 downtown.
OK, so there won’t be any haunting, ghostly sights. But there will be plenty of food and happening music when the downtown district explodes with sounds of street musicians with a little something for everyone with Buskers in the Burg on Sept. 24.
Since 2012, members of Blue Bear Puppet Lab have been building and performing in the puppet parade that kicks off the free event for all ages.
There will also be special appearances by the Ellensburg Roller Derby Rodeo Roller Girls, Hillia Hoop, kids activities ranging from games to pumpkin painting.
And of course, there is the music and a wide range of musical style to make the afternoon a truly extraordinary musical setting.
There will be anywhere from David Parker with his classic accordion to cultural folk artist Reggie Miles to the gypsy bluegrass of the Killdeer String Band to folk duo Jeanne and Jim and the train songs of Christopher Hobbs and more.
The street performers will also include the Magical Pirate Performance of Kelly Blanchard, as well as card readers Krissy and Laura White.
Schedule:
• 10 to 11 a.m: Get your front row seat for the arts parade featuring giant puppets made locally by Blue Bear Puppet Lab, appearances by Ellensburg Roller Derby.
• 11 to 2 p.m: Main Stage Acts featuring Music, Magic and Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire.
• Buskers Competition - vote for your favorites.
• Kiddin’ Around - kids activities including pumpkin painting, games, and fun for all.
• Food vendors, Farmers Market and more.
Buskers in the Burg is a special post-rodeo event to kick the fall off in style in the historic downtown.