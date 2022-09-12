Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Who ya gonna call? Burg Buskers?

OK, so there won’t be any haunting, ghostly sights. But there will be plenty of food and happening music when the downtown district explodes with sounds of street musicians with a little something for everyone with Buskers in the Burg on Sept. 24.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you